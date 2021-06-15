Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 318 calls for service for the period of June 8 to June 15. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 5,190 calls for service.

Arrests

June 10, Brandon L. Sykes, 25, of Waldoboro, was arrested for domestic violence assault, criminal mischief, and obstructing report of crime, on Mills Road, Whitefield, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

Summonses

June 13, a 15-year-old male juvenile from Dresden was issued summonses for criminal mischief and burglary for an incident that occurred on Middle Road, Dresden, by Deputy Michael Godin.

June 13, a 16-year-old male juvenile from Richmond was issued summonses for criminal mischief and burglary for an incident that occurred on Middle Road, Dresden, by Deputy Godin.

Accidents

On June 9, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Whitefield involving Anna A. Martin, 20, of Augusta. Martin was operating her 2014 Kia Soul northbound when she swerved for an animal in the roadway. As a result, her vehicle went off the road and struck a utility pole. Deputy Chad Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On June 9, an accident occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Cortney L. Geyer, 39, of Bristol and Max L. Ross, 78, of Roosevelt, Utah. Geyer was backing her 2018 GMC Yukon in the parking lot of the Harbor Room restaurant and struck Ross’ 2021 Chevrolet Avalon, which was parked legally. Detective Ryan Chubbuck was the investigating officer.

On June 9, an accident occurred on Dover Road in Boothbay involving Dixie M. Gauthier, 42, of Bristol. Gauthier was operating her 2003 Ford Econoline northbound and making a sharp left turn onto Dover Road. Gauthier stated that her vehicle stopped responding and pulled to the left, causing her to enter a ditch. Her vehicle sustained damage to the front driver’s corner and windshield. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

On June 13, an accident occurred on Middle Road in Boothbay involving Jaidan D. Schlosser, 21, of Boothbay Harbor. Schlosser was operating his 2013 Toyota RAV4 northbound when a deer ran in front of his vehicle. Schlosser swerved his vehicle to the right, where it caught the shoulder of the road, causing it to go off the roadway on the right side and strike a tree. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

