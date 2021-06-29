Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 268 calls for service for the period of June 22-29. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 5,725 calls for service.

Arrests

June 24, Benjamin K. Burgess, 41, of Warren, was arrested on a Knox County warrant for failing to appear on an operating after suspension charge, on Martin Road, Jefferson, by Detective Scott Hayden.

June 26, Michael P. Dickson, 42, of Wiscasset, was arrested for violation of a protection order, at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wiscasset, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

Summonses

June 25, Lewis Taylor, 29, of Damariscotta, was issued a summons for failing to make oral or written accident report, on Keene Neck Road, Bremen, by Detective Terry Michaud.

June 27, Gabriel J. Farias, 18, of Whitefield, was issued summonses for eluding an officer and operating a motor vehicle beyond class restriction, on Townhouse Road, Whitefield, by Sgt. Dennison.

Accidents

On June 23, a crash occurred on Route 1 in Wiscasset involving Steven L. McDonald, 61, of Dresden, and Christopher S. Tanguay, 45, of Yarmouth. McDonald was operating his 2004 Chevrolet 1500 southbound and Mr. Tanguay was entering Route 1 from Birch Point Road in his 2021 GMC Sierra when the vehicles collided. Deputy Chad Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On June 24, a crash occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Sandy L. Timberlake-Tibbetts, 50, of Southport Island. Timberlake-Tibbetts was operating her 2021 Toyota RAV4 northbound when she drove off the roadway and rolled over. Deputy Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On June 24, a crash occurred on Hendricks Hill Road on Southport involving Craig T. Harvey, 39, of Bowdoin, and Albert J. Obeu, 80, of Manchester, Conn. Harvey was backing his 2011 Chevrolet Silverado out of the Southport General Store and Obeu was pulling his 2010 Honda into the Southport General Store when the vehicles collided. Deputy Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On June 24, a crash occurred on State Route 32 in Bristol involving Walter O. Baggett, 76, of Mashpee, Mass. Baggett drove his 2015 Nissan Frontier out of the Round Pond Boat Yard and was heading northbound when he drifted off the side of the road and drove into a ditch before striking and breaking a Central Maine Power Co. pole. Detective Scott Hayden was the investigating officer.

On June 24, a crash occurred on Gardiner Road in Dresden involving Randolph Hinkley, 39, of Augusta. Hinkley was operating his 2016 Ford Fiesta southbound when a deer entered the road and was struck. Deputy Michael Godin was the investigating officer.

On June 27, a crash occurred on Route 27 in Boothbay involving Mary K. Blatz, 55, of Wiscasset, and Avery O. Bakewell, 20, of Freeport. Blatz was operating her 2010 Volkswagen EOS southbound and stopped in traffic while vehicles turned into the Railway Village. Bakewell was traveling southbound behind Blatz’s vehicle in her 2015 Volvo XC70, when she failed to see the traffic stopped in time to stop and struck Blatz’s vehicle. Lt. Brendan Kane was the investigating officer.

On June 28, a crash occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Shirley J. Tawney, 85, of Damariscotta. Tawney was traveling the speed limit in her 2021 Buick Encore, heading northbound, when she struck an unknown object in the road, which caused both passenger tires to puncture. There was no other observable damage done to her vehicle. Reserve Deputy Sean Pfahler was the investigating officer.

On June 28, a crash occurred on Duck Puddle Road in Nobleboro involving Lindsey J. Ward, 38, of Nobleboro. Ward was operating her 2016 Chevrolet Suburban southbound when she stated she fell asleep, causing her vehicle to go off the road and hit a tree. Reserve Deputy Pfahler was the investigating officer.

On June 28, a crash occurred on Vigue Road in Whitefield involving Tina L. Osgood, 48, of Wiscasset. Osgood was operating her 2011 Ford Explorer southbound when she got distracted and ran the stop sign. Her vehicle then crossed Grand Army Road and entered the ditch on the other side. Her vehicle sustained damage to the front end and had to be towed. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

