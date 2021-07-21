Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 738 calls for service for the period of June 29 to July 20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,457 calls for service.

Arrests

June 30, Elaine Cromwell-Nichols, 60, of Westport, was arrested for assault, on Main Road, Westport, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

July 2, Harley C. Bulmer, 41, of Bristol, was arrested for operating under the influence (drugs or combo) – two priors; operating after habitual offender revocation – prior; and refusing to sign summons, on Bristol Road, Bristol, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

July 4, Carroll B. Demmons, 50, of Waldoboro, was arrested for operating under the influence, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Chief Deputy Rand Maker.

July 6, Tyler P. Ciciotte, 24, of South Bristol, was arrested for operating after habitual offender revocation – prior, on State Route 129, South Bristol, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

July 9, Sarah Bulkeley, 37, of Cornish, N.H., was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Sunset Loop, South Bristol, by Deputy Michael Godin.

July 15, Joshua E. Neely, 34, of Boise, Idaho, was arrested for operating under the influence, on Boothbay Road, Edgecomb, by Detective Scott Hayden.

Recent summonses

July 1, Andrew D. Wheeler, 47, of Edgecomb, was issued a summons for failure to register a vehicle, on Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Godin.

July 3, a 17-year-old male juvenile from Jefferson was issued a summons for operating motor vehicle beyond class restriction, on State Park Road, Jefferson, by Sgt. Dennison.

July 15, Dustin M. Wilson, 20, of Augusta, was issued a summons for furnishing liquor to a minor, on Bailey Road, Alna, by Sgt. Dennison.

July 15, a 17-year-old male juvenile from Augusta was issued a summons for minor possessing liquor, on Bailey Road, Alna, by Deputy Godin.

July 16, Jordan R. Prentice, 20, of Nobleboro, was issued a summons for minor possessing liquor, on East Neck Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Colby.

July 16, Mikael N. Clouse, 52, of Boothbay, was issued a summons for operating motor vehicle beyond class restriction, on Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, by Sgt. Dennison.

Recent crashes

On July 15, a crash occurred on State Route 129 in South Bristol involving Carol M. Morrison, 59, of South Bristol. Morrison was operating her 2015 Volvo S60 southbound when a deer entered the roadway from the right and was struck. Deputy Colby was the investigating officer.

On July 16, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Thomas B. Ross, 60, of Freeport, and Barbara A. Morgan, 75, of Cumberland Foreside. Ross was operating his 2016 Toyota Highlander northbound and Morgan was operating her 2014 Mercedes-Benz southbound, when Morgan crossed the median and ran a sign over. Her vehicle continued into the northbound lane and struck Ross’ vehicle. Sgt. Dennison was the investigating officer.

