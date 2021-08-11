Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 302 calls for service Aug. 2-10. Year to Date, LCSO has responded to 7,375 calls for service.

Arrests

Aug. 3, Alfred H. Little, 69, of Nobleboro, was arrested for operating under the influence, on East Pond Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Andrew Miner.

Aug. 5, Dain A. Gilliam, 28, of Dresden, was arrested for domestic violence terrorizing, on Bath Road, Wiscasset, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

Aug. 5, Jeremy R. Prior, 44, of Bremen, was arrested for domestic violence criminal mischief, on Town Landing Road, Bremen, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.

Aug. 6, Stacy L. Wadsworth, 23, of Warren, was arrested for operating under the influence and violating condition of release, on Jones Woods Road, Newcastle, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

Aug. 8, Percy S. Nickels, 38, of Whitefield, was arrested for aggravated assault, on Senott Road, Whitefield, by Sgt. Alan Shea.

Aug. 8, Donald M. Benner, 32, of South Bristol, was arrested on a Lincoln County warrant for failure to appear, on U.S. Route 1, Nobleboro, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

Aug. 8, Jonathan Roberts, 46, of Waban, Mass., was arrested on a Lincoln County warrant for violation of bail, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

Summonses

Aug. 3, Jimmy B. Wellman, 39, of Waldoboro, was issued summonses for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and operating after suspension, on Patricktown Road, Somerville, by Deputy Andrew Miner.

Aug. 9, Theresa Taylor, 32, of Jefferson, was issued a summons for operating after suspension, on Pond Road, Newcastle, by Detective Scott Hayden.

Aug. 10, Morgan A. Gallione, 25, of Nobleboro, was issued a summons for indecent conduct, on North Mountain Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

Accidents

On Aug. 2, a crash occurred on Mills Road in Newcastle involving James E. Mackenzie, 74, of New Harbor, and Allison T. Eddyblouin, 49, of Bristol. Eddyblouin backed her 2006 Honda Pilot into the back of Mackenzie’s 2008 Volvo 70, which was parked legally in the Louis Doe parking lot. Detective Ryan Chubbuck was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 2, a crash occurred on Mills Road in Newcastle involving Allison T. Eddyblouin, 49, and Keith May, 67, of Louisville, KY. Eddyblouin backed her 2006 Honda Pilot into May’s 2017 BMW, which was legally parked. Detective Ryan Chubbuck was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 5, a crash occurred on Cottage Road in Jefferson involving Stella M. Collins, 16, of Searsmont. Collins was operating her 2006 Chevrolet Equinox westbound when she lost control, swerved left and struck a tree head on. Deputy Michael Godin was the investigating officer.

