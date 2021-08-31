Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office responded to 148 calls for service for the period of 8/17­-24. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,744 calls for service.

Summonses

Aug. 17, Nicholas Reilly, 24, of Topsham was issued a summons for aggravated criminal mischief, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Detective Scott Hayden.

Aug. 18, Samantha A. Cannon, 19, of Gilsum, N.H. was issued a summons for operating while license suspended or revoked, on Route 1, Nobleboro, by Deputy Andrew Miner.

Arrests

Aug. 17, Joshua J. Colgan, 34, of Jefferson was arrested on a Lincoln County District Court warrant for violation of bail, on Bristol Road, Damariscotta, by Deputy Andrew Miner, who was assisted by Sgt. Halpin of the Damariscotta Police Department.

Aug. 17, Lauri A. Schmidt-Ramirez, 57, of Bristol was arrested for violation of a protection order, on Bristol Road, Bristol, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

Aug. 21, William J. Addison, 28, of Newcastle was arrested for violating condition of release, on Mills Road, Newcastle, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.

Accidents

On Aug. 18, an accident occurred on Hodgkins Hill Road in Jefferson involving Philip J. Peabody, 25, of Jefferson. Peabody was operating his 2005 Subaru Forester westbound when he stated he fell asleep and as a result, went off the roadway to the left and struck a utility pole, knocking it down. Deputy Andrew Miner was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 19, an accident occurred on Huddle Road in Bristol involving Jeffrey R. Bickford, 68, of Bristol and Paul Ring, 76, of Bristol. Bickford was operating his 2007 Ford Ranger eastbound behind Ring’s 2021 Toyota Camry, who was also traveling eastbound. Ring slowed and stopped for the stop sign at the intersection with the Bristol Road. Bickford advised he thought Ring was turning right and started in traffic. Bickford then struck Ring’s vehicle in the rear end. Detective Scott Hayden was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 21, an accident occurred on Grand Army Road in Whitefield involving Robert Moody, 20, of Pittston. Moody was operating his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Jerold Winslow was the investigating officer.

