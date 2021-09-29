Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 193 calls for service for the period of Sept. 21-28. Year to Date, LCSO has responded to 8755 calls for service.

Arrests

Nicole J. Scribner, 38, of Somerville, domestic violence assault; refusing to submit to arrest or detection and violating condition of release, on Valley Road, Somerville, by Deputy Jerold Winslow, Sept. 24.

Jeffrey R. Brochu, 41, of Bath, Cumberland County warrant for violating condition of release, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Deputy Caleb Poirier, Sept. 26.

Summonses

Michael E. Hilgendorf, 71, of Wiscasset, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Deputy Jerold Winslow, Sept. 23.

Christopher W. Lane, 34, of Jefferson, operating after suspension/revoked – OUI, prior, on Hilton Road, Whitefield, by Det. Scott Hayden, Sept. 23.

Shelby M. Tolman, 33, of Waldoboro, unlawful sexual contact, on North Nobleboro Road, Waldoboro, by Det. Sgt. Ronald Rollins, Sept. 24.

Nathaniel W. Bryant, 27, of Waldoboro, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident; driving to endanger and endanger the welfare of a child, on U.S. Route 1, Nobleboro, by Deputy Jerold Winslow, Sept 26.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Sept. 22, a crash occurred on U.S. Route 1 in Damariscotta involving John K. Sylvester, 36, of Damariscotta. Sylvester was operating his 2016 Subaru Impreza northbound when a deer jumped out in front of his vehicle and was struck, causing disabling damage to the front of his vehicle. Deputy Caleb Poirier investigated.

On Sept. 23, a crash occurred on Ocean Point Road in Boothbay involving Susan Davies, 79, of Boothbay. Davies was operating her 2020 Subaru Forester southbound, with her windshield fogged up, completely obstructing her vision. Davies attempted to pull to the side of the roadway and went into a ditch, causing damage to the wheel rim. Deputy Matthew Ryan investigated.

On Sept. 25, a crash occurred on Cape Newagen Road on Southport involving Amy Shaw, 51, of Southport Island. Shaw was operating her 2016 Ford Escape northbound when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Owen Beattie investigated.

On Sept. 26, a crash occurred on Cooper Road in Whitefield involving Sheldon W. Saulnier, 21, of Gardiner. Saulnier was operating his 2006 Lincoln Zephyr southbound when his vehicle hydroplaned. While hydroplaning, his vehicle rotated 180 degrees, crossing over the oncoming lane of traffic, entering a ditch. Once entering the ditch, the vehicle’s rear end collided into a rock. Deputy Owen Beattie investigated.

