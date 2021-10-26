Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 194 calls for service for the period of Oct. 12-19. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9334 calls for service.

Arrests

Kristina M. Donahue, 41, Damariscotta, violating condition of release, at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wiscasset, by Deputy Jonathan Colby, Oct. 14.

Tyson M. Weiss, 43, Falmouth operating under the influence, on State Route 32, Bristol, by Deputy Caleb Poirier, Oct. 19.

Summonses

Tayler Giacomaro, 34, of Boothbay, violating condition of release, on Pension Ridge Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Jerold Winslow, Oct. 13.

Mark W. Harrison, Jr., 39, Phippsburg, violation of protective order, on Cedar Grove Road, Dresden, by Deputy Matthew Ryan, Oct. 13.

David B. Moore, 56, Boothbay Harbor, operating after license suspension and violating condition of release, on Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Jerold Winslow, Oct. 16.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Oct. 12, a crash occurred on Bunker Hill Road in Jefferson involving David A. Radoulovitch, 71, of Newcastle. Radoulovitch was operating his 2021 Mazda 3 northbound when a deer ran into the roadway and was struck, causing functional damage to the front of his vehicle. Deputy Matthew Ryan investigated.

On Oct. 13, a crash occurred on State Route 129 in South Bristol involving Dianne L. Haas, 76, of South Bristol and an unknown driver. Haas had parked her 2020 Subaru Forester and an unknown vehicle was parked next to her. The unknown driver backed out of the parking space and struck Haas’ vehicle on the driver’s front side with the passenger front side of the unknown vehicle and continued north on Route 129 without reporting accident. Sgt. Ronald Rollins investigated.

On Oct. 13, a crash occurred on River Road in Dresden involving Yoko Ara, 57, of Hallowell. Ara was operating her 2010 Honda Insight northbound when she was blinded by the sun and over steered around a sharp corner. As a result, this caused her vehicle to exit the roadway on the right, hit a ledge, roll over and land into a nearby ditch, where it came to rest against several trees. Deputy Jerold Winslow investigated.

On Oct. 13, a crash occurred on Blinn Hill Road in Dresden involving Anthony M. Pepin, 50, of Biddeford. Pepin was operating his 2019 Subaru Impreza southbound when he saw a deer in the roadway. Pepin slowed, however, the deer ran into the front corner of his vehicle. Sgt. Matthew Day investigated.

On Oct. 14, a crash occurred on East Pond Road in Jefferson involving Kathy L. Peaslee, 57, of Jefferson. Peaslee was operating her 2016 Chevrolet Cruze northbound when a deer entered from the east side and struck the passenger corner of her vehicle. Sgt. Matthew Day investigated.

