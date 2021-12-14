Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 153 calls for service for the period of Dec. 8-14. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,558 calls for service.

Arrests

A 13-year-old male juvenile, Dresden, assault on an officer, in Dresden, Dec. 2.

Kody N. Wallace, 28, Nobleboro, domestic violence criminal threatening – prior DV; terrorizing and possession of firearm when prohibited, on Upper East Pond Road, Nobleboro, Dec. 5.

Wendall Wheeler, 50, Rome, operating under the influence and attaching false plates, on Common Road, Dresden, Dec. 6.

Allen L. Glidden, Jr., 35, Jefferson, probation violation, on Rockland Road, Jefferson, Dec. 9.

Laura E. Davidson, 36, Hampden, domestic violence assault, on Botanical Gardens Drive, Boothbay, Dec. 11.

Nikolas A. Poland, 30, Bremen, Lincoln County District Court warrant for domestic violence stalking/harassment by telephone, on Upper Round Pond Road, Dec. 12.

Wesley A. Glidden, 38, Jefferson, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Rockland Road, Jefferson, Dec. 13.

Summonses

Brent R. Ouellette, 29, Auburn, unauthorized dissemination of certain private images, in Lewiston, Nov. 30.

Katie A. Orff, 34, Somerville, violating condition of release, on Valley Road, Somerville, Dec. 9.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Dec. 1, a crash occurred on Post Office Road in Bristol involving Bryon D. Stuhlman, 80, of Round Pond. Stuhlman was operating his 2017 Subaru Outback and was pulling into the post office. Stuhlman stated he was not familiar with the vehicle and could not locate the brake pedal and as a result, he struck the building, causing damage to his vehicle and the building. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers investigated.

On Dec. 1, a crash occurred on Townhouse Road in Whitefield involving Donald E. Hutchins, 57, of Whitefield. Hutchins was operating his 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound when he observed a deer enter the roadway from the southbound ditch and struck it. Sgt. Kevin Dennison investigated.

On Dec. 1, a crash occurred on Gardiner Road in Dresden involving Brandon M. Hall, 31, of Casco. Hall was operating his 2017 Nissan Versa northbound when a deer entered the roadway from the southbound ditch and was struck. Sgt. Kevin Dennison investigated.

On Dec. 3, a crash occurred on Gardiner Road in Dresden involving George T. Hadsell, 61, of Pittston and Marjorie L. Avery, 59, of Dresden. Hadsell was stopped at the stop sign in his 2007 Mazda 3 and Avery was operating her 1995 Mercury Grand Marquis southbound on Route 27. Avery did not have her headlights on at dusk and Hadsell pulled onto Route 27 to make a left turn, and as a result, Avery struck Hadsell’s vehicle. Deputy Jonathan Colby investigated.

On Dec. 8, a crash occurred on Gardiner Road in Dresden involving Roland M. Edgecomb, 60, of Brewer. Edgecomb was operating his 2012 Freightliner northbound when his trailer brake hose became detached from the tractor connection and locked the brakes up on the trailer. This caused the trailer to slide off into the right side ditch where in the process, it struck a mailbox and a CMP pole. Detective Terry Michaud investigated.

On Dec. 8, a crash occurred on Middle Road in Dresden involving Gerard L. Roy, 70, of Richmond. Roy was operating his 2004 Nissan Pathfinder northbound, when he lost control of his vehicle on the snow/ice covered roadway and slid off into the ditch, where he then struck a utility support pole. Detective Terry Michaud investigated.

On Dec. 9, a crash occurred on Main Road on Westport Island involving Nathan A. Haley, 24, of Wiscasset. Haley was operating his 2010 Ford Taurus southbound when a deer entered the roadway and collided with his vehicle. Deputy Jerold Winslow investigated.

Dec. 10, a crash occurred on State Route 32 in Bristol involving Justin A. Bickford, 28, of Waldoboro. Bickford was operating his 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe southbound when his vehicle began to fishtail. As a result, his vehicle went off the road on the right and rolled over onto the driver’s side, where it came to final rest. Deputy Jonathan Colby investigated.

On Dec. 10, a crash occurred on Bristol Road (Hanley’s Market) in Bristol involving Geoffrey B. Bates, 69, of South Bristol and Gerard R. Vachon, 30, of Brunswick. Bates was backing his 2017 Toyota Tacoma out of a parking spot. Vachon’s 2019 Ford transit van was parked, when Bates struck it. Deputy Jonathan Colby investigated.

On Dec. 10, a crash occurred on Rockland Road in Jefferson involving Bridget M. Parker, 37, of Tenant’s Harbor. Parker was operating her 2012 Honda CRV eastbound when she lost control of her vehicle on the icy roadway and struck a telephone pole, before coming to a stop on the embankment. Deputy Kasey Doyle investigated.

