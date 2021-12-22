Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 133 calls for service for the period of Dec. 14-21. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,691 calls for service.

Arrests

Frank C. Foss, Jr., 27, Dresden, Hallowell Police Department warrant for failure to appear, on Calls Hills Road, Dresden, Dec. 14.

Jonathan B. Lowell, 31, Boothbay, aggravated assault, on Old Trevett Road, Boothbay, Dec. 17.

Nioka T. Quirion, 46, Millinocket, domestic violence assault, on Waldoboro Road, Jefferson, Dec. 17.

Brian J. Chadwick, 28, Nobleboro, Wiscasset District Court warrant for non-compliance contempt order, on Winslow Hill Road, Nobleboro, Dec. 17.

William L. Dunning, 33, Wiscasset, Androscoggin County warrant, at the Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, Dec. 20.

Ray W. Reed, 25, West Bath, criminal mischief and violating condition of release, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, Dec. 20.

Tabatha A. Campbell, 35, Boothbay Harbor, domestic violence assault and assault, on Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, Dec. 21.

Summons

Anna M. Meacham, 20, Madison operating without a license in violation of restrictions (0.00 tolerance) and driving to endanger – involving injury, on Patterson Road, Dresden Dec. 16.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Dec. 14, a crash occurred on East Pond Road in Nobleboro involving Rodney Grady, 72, of Jefferson. Grady was operating his 2011 GMC 1500 northbound when a deer crossed the road and ran into the driver’s side of his truck, denting the rear driver’s door and wheel well. Deputy Caleb Poirier investigated.

On Dec. 19, a crash occurred on Patricktown Road in Somerville involving a female juvenile, 17, of Palermo and Michael K. Sherman, 38, of Palermo. The juvenile was backing her 2010 Chrysler Sebring onto the roadway, traveling northbound. Sherman was operating his 2008 Toyota Highlander eastbound and crested a hill, as the juvenile was backing up. Sherman over corrected to avoid striking her vehicle and as a result, he left the roadway, striking a utility pole in the westbound shoulder. Chief Deputy Rand Maker investigated.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

