Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 123 calls for service for the period of Dec. 28, 2021-Jan. 4, 2022. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 1,926 calls for service.

Arrests

Hayden R. Peaslee, 25, Damariscotta, operating under the influence and violating condition of release, on South Mountain Road, Jefferson, Dec. 29.

Dakota R. Peaslee, 21, Jefferson, eluding an officer; operating under the influence; driving to endanger and motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus MPH over speed limit, on Snowball Hill Road, Bristol, Jan. 1.

Ryan M. Glidden, 33, Jefferson, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon; terrorizing and threatening display of weapon, on Augusta Road, Jefferson, Jan. 2.

Summonses

Thomas C. Lailer, 21, Bremen turned himself in to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wiscasset, on four outstanding Lincoln County warrants for failure to appear, Dec. 28.

Ralph E. Leathers, 70, Belfast, littering for an incident that occurred in Somerville in November 2021, Dec. 30.

Robert E. Kaler, 52, Bremen, furnishing place for minors to consume/possess liquor, on Medomak Road, Bremen, Jan. 1.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Dec. 28, a crash occurred on Head Tide Road in Whitefield involving Eli C. Barter, 21, of Jefferson. Barter was operating his 2002 Subaru Impreza eastbound when he stated he accidentally upshifted, instead of downshifting the standard transmission, causing the wheels to break loose. Barter then lost traction and slid into the ditch, striking a tree. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers investigated.

On Dec. 30, a crash occurred on Country Club Road (Boothbay Regional Refuse Transfer Station) in Boothbay involving Alina C. Blakesley, 73, of Boothbay Harbor and Courtney Brumlow, 29, of New Brockton, Ala. Blakesley backed her 2009 Honda Fit into Brumlow’s 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe, which was parked. Deputy Kasey Doyle investigated.

On Dec. 31, a crash occurred on Fish Point Road in Bristol involving Dakota R. Peaslee, 21, of Jefferson. Peaslee was fleeing from a lawful traffic stop and was driving at a high rate of speed in his 2012 Subaru Legacy, when he lost control of his vehicle, went off the roadway and hit a fence on a sharp corner, which knocked off a birdhouse. His vehicle then went off the roadway again and into a marshy area where it came to rest. Deputy Jerold Winslow investigated.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

