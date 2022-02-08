Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 189 calls for service for the period of Feb. 1-8. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 1,082 calls for service.

Arrests

Feb. 2, Donald M. Benner, 33, of South Bristol, was arrested for violating condition of release; failure to appear warrant for forgery and failure to appear warrant for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Split Rock Road, South Bristol, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.

Feb. 7, Isaiah Q. Butler, 25, of Augusta, was arrested for terrorizing, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, for an incident that occurred in Jefferson, by Det. Sgt. Ronald Rollins.

Summonses

Feb. 2, Justin George, 33, of Albion was issued summonses for operating under the influence (alcohol) – two priors; and failing to make oral or written accident report, on Augusta Road, Jefferson, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

Feb. 3, Gavin Wellman, 18, of Unity, was issued a summons for operating vehicle without license, on Gardiner Road, Dresden, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

Feb. 4, Andrew S. Whitesell, 59, of Damariscotta, was issued a summons for failure to register vehicle, on Bristol Road, Damariscotta, by Deputy Ryan.

Feb. 5, Robert W. Blanc, 38, of South Bristol, was issued a summons for violating condition of release, on Bristol Road, Damariscotta, by Deputy Winslow.

Feb. 5, Abdul-Rashid Bilal, 24, of Warren was issued, a summons for assault, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Sgt. Dennison.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Feb. 1, a crash occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Carol A. Diprima, 60, of Wiscasset, and Kelsey M. Hammond, 27, of Newcastle. Diprima was operating her 2012 Toyota Corolla northbound and Hammond was operating her 2014 Ford Fusion southbound, when Diprima turned left onto Cochran Road and into the path of Hammond’s vehicles. As a result, Hammond struck Diprima’s vehicle. Deputy Jonathan Colby was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 3, a crash occurred on East Pond Road in Nobleboro involving Marion C. Gargan, 73, of Jefferson. Gargan was operating her 2004 Volkswagen Beetle northbound when a deer entered the roadway from the east and was struck. Sgt. Matthew Day was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 5, a crash occurred on Gardiner Road in Dresden involving Peter A. Palmasano, 36, of Stratham, N.H. and Gloria J. Pelletier, 69, of Augusta. Palmasano was pulling his 2014 Land Rover out around a truck and failed to yield as he was coming out of Dresden Take Out. Pelletier was operating her 2010 Honda eastbound, did not see Palmasano pulling out, and could not stop in time. As a result, Pelletier struck Palmasano’s vehicle on the rear passenger side quarter panel. Deputy Samuel Alexander was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 5, a crash occurred on Foye Road in Wiscasset involving Ryan C. Cray, 35, of Wiscasset and Chris W. Cossette, 49, of Wiscasset. Cossette was stopped in his 2017 Chevrolet, north/westbound on Route 27, waiting to turn onto Foye Road. Cray was operating his 2011 Chevrolet 3500 behind Cossette’s vehicle and stated he looked up and did not have time to stop and struck Cossette’s vehicle with his front passenger side bumper/quarter panel. Deputy Alexander was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 6, a crash occurred on Turner Ridge Road in Somerville involving Cathy L. Spurling, 62, of Palermo. Spurling was operating her 2021 Lexus NX300 southbound when a deer entered the roadway from the northbound ditch and was struck. Sgt. Dennison was the investigating officer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

