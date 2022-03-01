Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 213 calls for service for the period of Feb. 22-March 1. Year to date, LCSO responded to 1,716 calls for service.

Arrests

Robert E. Kaler, 52, Bremen, Lincoln County warrant for failure to appear, on Medomak Road, Bremen, Feb. 24.

Peter W. Witwicki, 61, Bristol, Cumberland County failure to appear warrant; violating condition of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, on Lower Round Pond Road, Bristol, Feb. 26.

Wesley A. Glidden, 38, Jefferson, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Rockland Road, Jefferson, March 1.

Summonses

Ashley N. Orne, 35, South Bristol, operating beyond license restrictions, on Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, Feb. 23.

16-year-old male juvenile, Jefferson, driving to endanger; operating vehicle without a license, failure to register vehicle and reckless conduct, on Old County Road, Nobleboro, Feb. 24.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Feb. 22, a crash occurred on South Hunts Meadow Road in Whitefield involving Alan D. Turner, 45, of Lewiston. Turner was operating his 2006 Mazda Tribute northbound when he went off the left side and struck a tree. Deputy Jonathan Colby investigated.

On Feb. 24, a crash occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving William G. Holmes, 63, of Topsham. Holmes was operating his 2014 Toyota Tundra southbound when a deer entered the roadway from the right and struck the front end of his vehicle. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers investigated.

On Feb. 24, a crash occurred on Waldoboro Road in Jefferson involving Eric G. Barter, 45, of Waldoboro and Eugene P. Sirois, 48, of Gardiner. Barter was operating his 1992 Ford F-250 eastbound, while towing a trailer and Sirois’ 2020 Ford Transit was parked on the eastbound side of the road, facing east. The passenger side tire came off of Barter’s trailer and struck Sirois’ vehicle on the rear passenger side. Deputy Jonathan Colby investigated.

On Feb. 25, a crash occurred on Corey Lane in Boothbay involving Kirk J. Czelewicz, 28, of Lowell, Mass. Czelewicz was operating his 2021 Subaru westbound when he lost control due to snowy conditions and went off the road on the left side, striking a sign. Czelewicz’s vehicle sustained minor damage to the driver’s side door and blew out the front driver’s side tire. Deputy Caleb Poirier investigated.

On Feb. 25, a crash occurred on Boothbay Road in Edgecomb involving Hubert Rose, 49, of Newcastle and Steven A. Walters, 38, of Auburn. Rose was operating his 2013 Nissan Pathfinder southbound and got stuck in the snow going up a hill. Walters was operating his 2009 Int’l Harvester/Navistar northbound, going down the hill, when he started to skid down the hill, causing the trailer on his vehicle to strike Rose’s vehicle. Deputy Jonathan Colby investigated.

On Feb. 25, a crash occurred on Sproul Lane in Boothbay involving Meredith H. MacKusick, 59, of Boothbay. MacKusick’s 2019 Toyota Tundra was parked on the shoulder unoccupied, facing southbound on Sproul Lane. An unknown vehicle, possibly a plow truck, struck her vehicle, causing a scrape to the back quarter panel/bed of the truck. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers investigated.

On Feb. 26, a crash occurred on McCurdy Road in Bremen involving Rory C. McCullom, 33, of Boothbay. McCullom was operating his 2018 Subaru Forester northbound when an unknown southbound white pickup traveled in the center of the roadway at a curve, causing McCullom to pull onto the shoulder, where he lost traction and struck a tree. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers investigated.

