Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 182 calls for service for the period of March 1-8. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 1,898 calls for service.

Arrests

Christian W. Bowdoin, 50, Newcastle, operating under the influence, on Stewart Street, Newcastle, March 4.

Robert G. Campbell, 39, New Harbor, turned himself in on a Lincoln County warrant on charges of manslaughter; operating under the influence (drugs or combo) – death; and operating under the influence (alcohol) – injury, at the Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, March 6.

Dustan S. Barnes, 32, Boothbay, Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated criminal mischief charge, on Beath Road, Boothbay, March 6.

Joshua A. Russell, 57, Newcastle, operating under the influence, on Gardiner Road, Dresden, March 7.

Summons

Mark W. Harrison, Jr., 39, Phippsburg, Lincoln County warrant for violating a protection from abuse order, at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wiscasset, March 2.

Motor vehicle crashes

On March 1, a crash occurred on Sheepscot Road in Alna involving Mary E. Fortin, 58, of Jefferson and Zachary J. McKenna, 19, of Jefferson. Fortin was making a left turn onto Sheepscot Road in her 2012 Subaru and McKenna was operating his 2014 Ford F150 northbound, straight through the intersection. Fortin failed to yield to McKenna’s vehicle at the yield sign and as a result, struck his truck. Deputy Jonathan Colby investigated.

On March 2, a crash occurred on Route 32 in Bristol involving Robert J. Whitney, 45, of Damariscotta and Jonathan P. Berkey, 62, of Bristol. Whitney was operating his 1999 Jeep Cherokee northbound when he began to lose control on snowy road conditions and went off the roadway on the right side. As he went off the roadway, he struck Berkey’s 2010 Subaru Impreza which was parked in a driveway. The impact caused Berkey’s vehicle to be pushed into a 2016 Volvo (also owned by Berkey) which was also parked in the driveway. Deputy Matthew Ryan investigated.

On March 2, a crash occurred on East Pond Road in Jefferson involving Christopher D. Neumann, 30, of Jefferson. Neumann was operating his 2019 Dodge 1500 southbound when he reported multiple sensors/warning lights activated before cresting the top of the hill and losing control of his vehicle. As a result, his vehicle exited the roadway, traveled into the northbound ditch and struck an embankment. After striking the embankment, his vehicle went airborne for a short time before coming to rest in the shoulder, facing westbound. Chief Deputy Rand Maker investigated.

On March 2, a crash occurred on Alna Road in Alna involving David A. Batchelder, 33, of Windsor and Daniel R. Lowery, 46, of Boothbay. Batchelder was operating his 2003 Ford Econoline westbound on Sheepscot Road. As Batchelder approached the intersection of Route 218, he was unable to stop at the stop sign and skidded into the intersection. Lowery was operating his 2006 Western Star truck southbound on Route 218 and attempted to stop for Batchelder’s vehicle, however, was not able to. Lowery swerved to the right to avoid Batchelder’s vehicle, but both vehicles collided. Lowery’s vehicle continued to the right as it struck Batchelder’s vehicle and slid off into the ditch, where it then went down an embankment and rolled over. Detective Terry Michaud investigated.

On March 2, a crash occurred on River Road in Edgecomb involving Jessica J. Jackson, 31, of Boothbay Harbor. Jackson was operating her 2010 Dodge van northbound when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled over into the southbound ditch. Detective Ryan Chubbuck investigated.

On March 3, a crash occurred on Calls Hill Road in Dresden involving Timothy S. Bailey, 55, of Damariscotta. Bailey was operating his 2019 Ford F250 northbound on the snow-covered roads. Just before a sharp right hand turn in the roadway, Bailey was briefly distracted by another vehicle off the road in the southbound shoulder. When Bailey entered the curve, he lost control and slid sideways off the roadway, into the southbound ditch. Once into the ditch, his vehicle then rolled over onto its side. Chief Deputy Rand Maker investigated.

On March 3, a crash occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Taylor Owen, 31, of Boothbay Harbor. Owen was operating his 2014 Volkswagen Jetta northbound when his vehicle started to slide on the snow covered roadway. As a result, his vehicle went through the intersection and over the traffic island, where he then struck the guardrail. Deputy Jonathan Colby investigated.

