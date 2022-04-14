Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 236 calls for service from April 5-12. Year to date, LCSO responded to 2,900 calls for service.

Arrests

John M. Leach, 26, Jefferson, domestic violence assault, on Augusta Road, Jefferson, April 8.

Elijah A. Morrill, 33, Dresden, unlawful sexual contact; unlawful sexual touching and violating condition of release, on Calls Hill Road, Dresden, April 10.

Tristan Devault, 21, Warren, Knox County warrant for failure to appear, on Eastern Avenue, Boothbay Harbor, April 11.

Summonses

A 13-year-old male juvenile, Jefferson, juvenile summons for assault, in Jefferson, April 5.

James D. McInnis, 41, Alna, operating after suspension, on Waldoboro Road, Jefferson, April 7.

George Pickard, 32, Franklin, trafficking in prison contraband, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, April 7.

Kassandra M. Carter, 35, Whitefield, operating after suspension, on Rockland Road, Jefferson, April 10.

Motor vehicle crashes

On April 5, a crash occurred on Gardiner Road in Jefferson involving Ananias Barcellos, 46, of Rockland. Barcellos was operating his 2011 Toyota Camry eastbound when he stated he fell asleep, entered the eastbound ditch and struck a tree. Sgt. Kevin Dennison investigated.

On April 6, a crash occurred on Alna Road in Alna involving Daniel G. Haskell, 57, of Somerville. Haskell was operating his 2022 Jeep Cherokee southbound when a deer ran into the roadway and was struck, causing functional damage to the passenger side corner. Deputy Matthew Ryan investigated.

On April 7, a crash occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving John Senko, 66, of Swampscott, Mass. Senko was operating his 2006 Honda southbound when a deer ran into the roadway and was struck, causing functional damage to the passenger front corner and passenger quarter panel. Deputy Matthew Ryan investigated.

On April 11, a crash occurred on South Clary Road in Jefferson involving Julie L. Bailey, 60, of Jefferson. Bailey was operating her 2009 Saab 9-7x southbound when a deer crossed the road in front of her and was struck. The deer caused significant damage to the front of the vehicle, but remained operable. Deputy Caleb Poirier investigated.

