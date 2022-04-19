Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 206 calls for service for the period of April 12-19.

Arrest

Robert W. Blanc, 38, South Bristol, warrant for violating a protection order, on Main Street, Damariscotta, April 12.

Summonses

Eric Simmons, 34, Pittston, trafficking in prison contraband, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, April 16.

Thatcher J. Jackson, 20, Boothbay, criminal mischief, on Back Narrows Road, Boothbay Harbor, April 16.

Ashley N. Souza, 31, Jefferson, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Rockland Road, Jefferson, April 18.

17-year-old male juvenile, Cushing, furnishing liquor to a minor and minor consuming liquor, on East River Road, Whitefield, April 18.

Maxwell J. Moody, 19, Waldoboro, minor consuming liquor, on East River Road, Whitefield, April 18.

Motor vehicle crashes

On April 14, a crash occurred on Route 1, Newcastle, involving Robert W. Hamalainen, 72, of Rockport. Hamalainen was operating his 2018 Honda CRV northbound when a deer entered the roadway and collided with his vehicle. Deputy Jerold Winslow investigated.

On April 16, a crash occurred on Gardiner Road, Whitefield, involving Dalton L. Peaslee, 28, of Jefferson. Peaslee was operating his 2010 Toyota Tundra westbound when he crossed the centerline, went off the roadway, and collided with a tree. Deputy Jerold Winslow investigated.

On April 18, a crash occurred on Boothbay Road, Edgecomb, involving a 17-year-old male juvenile of Edgecomb. He was operating his 2013 Subaru Crosstrek southbound when a deer crossed the road and was struck, causing significant damage to the front and driver’s quarter panel. Deputy Caleb Poirier investigated.

On April 18, a crash occurred on Back Meadow Road, Nobleboro, involving Stephen J. Wheeler, 59, of Damariscotta. Wheeler was operating his 2008 Nissan Sentra southbound when a deer crossed the road in front of him and was struck. As a result, his vehicle sustained significant damage to the front area. Deputy Caleb Poirier investigated.

Year to date, LCSO has responded to 3.106 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

