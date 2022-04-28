Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 246 calls for service for the period of April 19-26. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 3,352 calls for service.

Arrests

Joshua R. Glidden, 37, Camden, two active Knox County warrants for probation revocation and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, East Pond Road, Nobleboro, April 22.

Kolbie-Jo L. Danforth, 28, Readfield, domestic violence assault, Gates Road, Jefferson, April 24.

Nikita M. Bowers, 34, Wiscasset, operating under the influence, Bath Road, Wiscasset, April 24.

Summonses

John H. Berry, Jr., 59, Jefferson, operating after habitual offender revocation, Rockland Road, Jefferson, April 23.

Kimberly L. Decosta, 36, Wiscasset, assault, Outback Road, Wiscasset, April 24.

Motor vehicle crashes

On April 19, a crash occurred on Route 128 in Dresden involving Roger A. Brawn, 57, of Woolwich. Brawn was operating his 2015 Dodge Ram northbound when a large limb from a tree broke free, falling onto the hood portion of the vehicle. Chief Deputy Rand Maker investigated.

On April 19, a crash occurred on Pond Road in Newcastle involving Joseph R. Norman, 56, of Jefferson. Norman was operating his 2019 Ford F-150 southbound when he stopped in traffic as road crews were clearing a tree in the roadway. Norman was allowed through by traffic control, when a branch fell from above and hit his hood. (Branch falling was not from crew cutting). Sgt. Jared Mitkus investigated.

On April 21, a crash occurred on Grand Army Road in Whitefield involving Roger M. Franklin, 79, of Whitefield and Kala A. Hinckley, 34, of Jefferson. Franklin was operating his 2012 Chevrolet Equinox eastbound and Hinckley was operating her 2011 Ford Focus westbound on Grand Army Road. Franklin failed to yield the right of way, turning left and struck Hinckley’s vehicle, right front to right front. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers investigated.

On April 22, a crash occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Kyle M. Leavitt, 34, of Wiscasset and Courtney Harris, 31, of Dresden. Leavitt was operating his 2008 Toyota Tundra westbound when he attempted to pass Harris’ 2020 Toyota Corolla, who was also traveling westbound, on the right side, past the Eddy Road. Harris had slowed down in the roadway and when Leavitt was pulling back out in front of Harris’ vehicle, he struck the passenger side front bumper of her vehicle with the rear driver’s side of his truck. Deputy Ethan Burns investigated.

On April 22, a crash occurred on Route 1 in Nobleboro involving Caleb L. Barter, 21, of Friendship. Barter was operating his 2019 Chevrolet Malibu northbound when he stated he fell asleep and drifted off the roadway on the right side. His vehicle then traveled in the grass along the road before coming to a culvert ditch, causing his vehicle to rollover. Deputy Samuel Alexander investigated.

On April 23, a crash occurred on Country Club Road (Boothbay Transfer Station) in Boothbay involving Mark E. Johnson, 76, of Boothbay and Maria C. Boord, 45, of Boothbay Harbor. Johnson began backing his 2015 GMC Sierra away from a dumpster when he backed into Boord’s 2021 Chevrolet Colorado, which was parked. Deputy Samuel Alexander investigated.

