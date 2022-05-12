Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 170 calls for service for the period of May 3-10. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 3,684 calls for service.

Arrests

May 3, Adam Giles, 30, of Boothbay, was arrested for operating under the influence (one prior) and violating conditions of release, on Back Narrows Road, Boothbay, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

May 4, Kane R. Stevenson, 30, of Dresden, was arrested for operating under the influence (one prior), on Gardiner Road, Dresden, by Detective Ryan Chubbuck.

May 5, Edwin D. Smith, 51, of Portland, was arrested for a violation of a protection order, by Portland Police, on behalf of Deputy Jonathan Colby, for an incident that occurred in Whitefield.

Summonses

May 3, Alexander J. Ingram, 26, of Winthrop, was issued summonses for unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release, on Bunker Hill Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Colby, who was assisted by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

May 3, a 13-year-old male juvenile from Somerville was issued two juvenile summonses for criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon by Detective Terry Michaud.

May 4, a 15-year-old male juvenile from Dresden was issued a summons for theft by unauthorized use of property, by Sgt. Dennison.

May 5, Brayden E. Hyatt, 19, of Warren, was issued a summons for operating under the influence, on Atlantic Highway, Waldoboro, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.

May 8, Michael Delosangeles, 33, of New York, was issued a summons for operating vehicle without a license, on My Way, Boothbay, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On May 4, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Gardiner Road in Dresden involving Kane R. Stevenson, 30, of Dresden, and BillieJo L. Lilly, 36, of Windsor. Stevenson was operating his 2013 Ford F-150 southbound on Gardiner Road and turned onto Cedar Grove Road too fast. As a result, his vehicle jumped the median at the intersection and struck Lilly’s 2006 Pontiac Grand Am, which was stopped at the stop sign. Sgt. Dennison was the investigating officer.

On May 6, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Browns Cove Road in Bristol involving Mary Etheridge, 62, of Watertown, N.Y. Etheridge was operating her 2021 Ford Bronco northwest when she struck a deer in the roadway. Sgt. Mitkus was the investigating officer.

On May 7, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Vigue Road in Whitefield involving Ian Spence, 17, of Pittston. Spence was operating his 2012 Kia Sorento southbound at a high rate of speed, when he swerved to avoid an animal in the roadway and went slightly off the road to the right. He attempted to correct the turn and then went off the road on the left, where he tried to over correct again, causing the car to roll over approximately four times, before coming to rest upright in the middle of Vigue Road. Deputy Ethan Burns was the investigating officer.

