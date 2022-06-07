Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 227 calls for service for the period of May 24-31. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4,267 calls for service.

Arrests

May 25, Shawn M. Mills, 37, of Bath, was arrested for operating under the influence, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

May 27, Brandon J. Buzzell, 19, of Jefferson, was arrested on a Lincoln County warrant for failure to appear, on Waldoboro Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Owen Beattie, who was assisted by Detective Terry Michaud.

May 28, Christy M. Perce, 43, of Newcastle, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on North Newcastle Road, Newcastle, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.

May 30, Florin A. Ungureanu, 34, of Portland, was arrested for operating under the influence (one prior), on Bristol Road, Bristol, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

May 30, Randall D. Schenk, 51, of Brunswick, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Campground Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Winslow.

Summonses

May 24, Heather S. Orne, 35, of Westport Island, was issued a summons for unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug, on Main Road, Westport Island, by Detective Ryan Chubbuck.

May 27, George T. Gendron, 40, of Thomaston, was issued a summons for operating after suspension, on Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, by Deputy Winslow.

May 28, Augustus Hunt, 21, of Jefferson, was issued a summons for operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Hodge Street, Wiscasset, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On May 24, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Hannah Yechivi Monge, 26, of Bangor. Yechivi Monge was operating her 2014 Ford Escape southbound when a deer crossed the road and was struck, causing disabling damage to the front passenger corner and passenger side of her vehicle. Deputy Poirier was the investigating officer.

On May 26, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Pond Road in Newcastle involving Mathew J. Mullins, 30, of Georgetown. Mullins was operating his 2005 Dodge Ram 250 northbound when he stated he had a sneezing attack and crossed over the roadway, leaving the road and striking a utility pole. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers was the investigating officer.

On May 27, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Gardiner Road in Wiscasset involving Theresa Fullerton, 72, of Waldoboro. Fullerton was operating her 2013 Ford Escape northbound when a deer entered the roadway and collided with her vehicle. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

On May 29, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Hildy W. Johnson, 67, of Boothbay, and Breanna L. Davis, 28, of Trevett. Johnson was operating her 2017 Honda CR-V northbound when she attempted to make a left hand turn and struck Davis’ 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan, which was traveling southbound. Deputy Doyle was the investigating officer.

