Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 237 calls for service for the period of June 14-21. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4,968 calls for service.

Arrests

June 14, Stephen Main, 23, of Damariscotta, was arrested for operating vehicle without a license and attaching false plates, on State Route 32, Bristol, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

June 17, Kenneth Upson, 38, of Dresden, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Cedar Grove Road, Dresden, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

June 19, Troy C. Bibber, 35, of Boothbay, was arrested on a Lincoln County District Court warrant for operating after habitual offender revocation (two priors) and failure to make oral or written accident report, on Pension Ridge Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.

Summonses

June 16, Tiffany L. Barrett, 40, of Dresden, was issued a summons for violating condition of release, on Cedar Grove Road, Dresden, by Deputy Winslow.

June 19, Charles E. Stewart, 64, of Westport Island, was issued a summons for operating after license suspension, on US Route 1, Nobleboro, by Sgt. Matthew Day.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On June 14, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Sugar Maple Lane (Boothbay Harbor Country Club) in Boothbay involving Jeffery K. Suyematsu, 67, of Southport, and Rodman G. Spear, 77, of Boothbay. Suyematsu was leaving a parking spot in his 2008 Chevrolet when he crashed into Spear’s parked 2017 Mercedes-Benz. Deputy Doyle was the investigating officer.

On June 16, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Gardiner Road in Whitefield involving John A. Garson, 70, of West Gardiner. Garson was operating his 2010 Toyota RAV4 westbound when a deer jumped out in front of his vehicle and was struck, damaging the driver’s side front corner. Deputy Ethan Burns was the investigating officer.

On June 17, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Middle Road in Dresden involving Gary P. Dalessandris, 57, of Litchfield. Dalessandris was operating his 2013 Volkswagen Jetta northbound when a deer entered the roadway and collided with his vehicle. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

On June 18, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on River Road in Boothbay involving Zachary R. Poland, 17, of Edgecomb. Poland was operating his 2001 Buick Lesabre southbound when a deer ran out in front of him and was struck, causing damage to the driver’s side front and side door. Detective Scott Hayden was the investigating officer.

On June 20, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. Route 1 in Nobleboro involving Jayson W. Cummings, 48, of Waldoboro. Cummings was operating his 2022 GMC Canyon southbound when he became distracted by his dog climbing on his lap. Due to the distraction, he drove off the road and into a ditch, where his vehicle then rolled over. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

