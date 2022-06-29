Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 240 calls for service for the period of June 21-28. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4,968 calls for service.

Arrests

June 23, Richard A. Lee, Sr., 54, of Cushing, was arrested for unlawful possession of scheduled drug; operating under the influence (drugs or combo) – no test; and aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, on Waldoboro Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

June 23, Ralf Hatch, 55, of Jefferson, was arrested on a Penobscot County warrant for failure to appear, on Augusta Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Owen Beattie.

June 27, William K. Seabron, 31, of Whitefield, was arrested for possession of firearm by a prohibited person, on East River Road, Whitefield, by Deputy Samuel Alexander.

June 27, Guy M. Ricketts, 43, of Augusta, was arrested for domestic violence terrorizing; kidnapping; criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon; and terrorizing, on Vigue Road, Whitefield, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.

June 27, William Churchill, 57, of Somerville, was arrested for operating after habitual offender revocation (one prior) and attaching false plates, on North Clary Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Alexander.

Summonses

June 8, Joseph Eno, 18, of Brunswick was issued a summons for minor consuming liquor, on Atlantic Highway, Waldoboro, by Deputy Ethan Burns.

June 8, Samuel Cassidy, 18, of North Yarmouth was issued a summons for minor consuming liquor, on Atlantic Highway, Waldoboro, by Deputy Burns.

June 24, Michelle L. Goodridge, 40, of Waldoboro was issued a summons for allowing dog to be at large, on Reef Road, Waldoboro, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.

June 27, a 14-year-old female from Waldoboro was issued a summons for dissemination of sexually explicit material, by Detective Scott Hayden.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On June 22, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. Route 1 in Nobleboro involving Russell E. O’Bryan, 47, of Warren. O’Bryan was operating his 2021 Toyota RAV4 southbound when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

On June 23, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Corey Lane in Boothbay involving Charles Leeman, 41, of Boothbay Harbor. Leeman was operating his 2004 GMC Sierra westbound after the town office, when he stated he was going too fast around the corner and went off the road on the right side. His vehicle then struck a lamppost and dislodged it from the ground, as well as dislodging a Maine Department of Transportation sign and breaking a guide wire for the telephone pole. Deputy Burns was the investigating officer.

On June 23, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Vigue Road in Whitefield involving Brayden C. Collins, 16, of Pittston. Collins was operating his 2009 Subaru Legacy southbound when he lost control of his vehicle as he crested a hill and began to yaw to the right. His vehicle then entered the southbound ditch and ran into a tree. After impact, the vehicle turned 180 degrees and came to rest in the southbound lane, facing northbound. Sgt. Kevin Dennison was the investigating officer.

