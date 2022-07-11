Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

Arrests

July 1, Karl S. Crute Jr., 49, of Cushing, was arrested on a warrant, on Route 1, Waldoboro, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

July 2, Shakira M. L. Dipietro, 27, of Buxton, was arrested for operating under the influence and violating condition of release, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Deputy Matthew Ryan, who was assisted by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

July 2, David Merrill, 73, of Temple, N.H., was arrested for criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, on Indian Trail, Newcastle, by Deputy Winslow, who was assisted by Sgt. Dennison.

July 2, Joshua B. Stover, 37, of Edgecomb, was arrested for domestic violence aggravated assault, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Deputy Owen Beattie who was assisted by Sgt. Matthew Day, Deputy Samuel Alexander, and Deputy Scott Solorzano.

July 2, Nickolas Littlefield, 21, of Boothbay, was arrested for terrorizing with a dangerous weapon and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, by Deputy Ryan, who was assisted by Sgt. Dennison.

July 3, Alexia Bryant, 26, of Augusta, was arrested for assault, on Route 32, Bristol, by Deputy Caleb Poirier, who was assisted by Sgt. Dennison.

July 4, Pamela J. Sampson, 43, of Jefferson, was arrested for domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, on Village Street, Jefferson, by Deputy Samuel Alexander, who was assisted by Sgt. Day and Deputy Solorzano.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On June 29, motor-vehicle crash occurred on the East River Road in Whitefield involving Dana R. House, 40, of Wiscasset. House was operating his 2019 Honda Civic north on East River Road when a deer crossed in front of him and was struck. Deputy Poirier was the investigating officer.

On June 29, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Elaine P. Jones, 66, of Hampden. Jones was operating her 2014 Toyota Camry south on Wiscasset Road when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Beattie was the investigating officer.

On July 1, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on East Pond Road in Jefferson involving Prescott P. Brackett, 31, of Rockland. Brackett was operating a 2017 Chevrolet Express south when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Ethan Burns was the investigating officer.

On July 1, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Transfer Station Drive in Nobleboro involving Melissa Foltz, 57, of Jefferson. Foltz was backing a 2021 Hyundai Tucson at the Nobleboro-Jefferson Transfer Station when she collided with a cement pole. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

On July 4, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. Highway 1 in Nobleboro involving Christopher B. Milne, 27, of Buxton. Milne was operating a 2016 Mazda CX-5 southbound when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Alexander was the investigating officer.

On July 5, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Thadeu A. Joseph, 62, of Taunton, Mass., and Jade T. Burnham, 23, of Biddeford. Joseph was operating a 2017 Honda CRV, which was stopped in backed up traffic southbound when he attempted to make a U-turn to go back northbound, failing to yield right of way to Burnham, who was operating a 2019 Chevrolet Express van traveling northbound. The vehicles collided. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers was the investigating officer.

On July 5, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Weni T. Feda Noble, 70, of Boothbay Harbor, and Jason A. Duckworth, 45, of Rochester N.H. Feda Noble was operating a 2022 Jeep Compass turning onto Adams Pond Road while Duckworth was operating a 2006 Toyota XB and was waiting to turn onto Wiscasset Road. Feda Noble turned too sharply and collided with Duckworth. Deputy Ryan was the investigating officer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

