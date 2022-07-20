Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

Year to date, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has responded to 5,815 calls for service.

Arrests

July 5, Nathan B. Mooers, 37, of Norridgewock, was arrested for operating while license suspended or revoked (prior), on State Route 129, in South Bristol, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

July 9, Alton Colby, 56, of Edgecomb, was arrested for domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, by Deputy Kasey Doyle, who was assisted by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

July 15, Donna M. Wynot, 60, of Rochester, N.H., was arrested for operating under the influence, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Deputy Owen Beattie.

July 16, Michael E. Parker, 50, of Newcastle, was arrested for operating under the influence, on Sheepscot Road, Newcastle, by Deputy Beattie.

Summonses

July 5, Philip J. Peabody, 26, of Jefferson, was issued a summons for operating after license suspension, on Washington Road, in Jefferson, by Deputy Samuel Alexander.

July 11, Tyre M. Willey, 21, of Waldoboro, was issued a summons for operating while license suspended or revoked, on U.S. Route 1, in Damariscotta, by Deputy Poirier.

July 13, Alex Bayron Pallchizaca-Pala, 23, of Buxton, was issued a summons for operating vehicle without a license, on Bristol Road, Bristol, by Deputy Jeffrey Rogers.

July 14, Ryan S. Edwards, 28, of Augusta, was issued a summons for domestic violence stalking, on Vigue Road, Whitefield, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.

July 15, Jason M. Davis, 36, of East Boothbay, was issued a summons for assault, on Ocean Point Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

July 15, Philip M. Walter, 64, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons for motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Deputy Colby.

July 17, Philip M. Walter, 64, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons for leaving scene of motor-vehicle accident, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Deputy Beattie.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On July 6, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Main Road in Westport Island involving Spencer T. Gallant, 18, of West Gardiner. Gallant was operating a 2016 Dodge Charger north on Main Road when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Matthew Ryan was the investigating officer.

On July 7, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Middle Road in Dresden involving Todd M. Brann, 56, of Wiscasset. Brann was operating a 2012 Audi S5 on Middle Road when a deer entered the road and was struck. Sgt. Dennison was the investigating officer.

On July 7, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on East Pond Road in Nobleboro involving Mitchel L. Wellman, 56, of Nobleboro, and John C. Thomas, 53, of Damariscotta. Thomas was backing a 2015 Western Star on East Pond Road and did not see Wellman in his 2020 Subaru Legacy. The two vehicles collided.

On July 8, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Middle Road in Dresden involving Aidan J. Spaulding, 19, of West Gardiner. Spaulding was operating his 2016 Dodge Ram north when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Ryan was the investigating officer.

On July 8, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Old Bath Road in Wiscasset involving Michael D. Joyce, 23, of Wiscasset. Joyce’s 2019 Ford Escape was parked at the Maine Tasting Center when an unknown vehicle struck his car and left. Deputy Ryan was the investigating officer.

On July 9, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Daniel J. Webb, 37, of Dresden, and Suzanne L. Labelle, 86, of Rockland. Webb was operating a 2010 Subaru Outback south on Route 1 when Labelle, operating a 2019 Hyundai Sonata, collided into the rear of his vehicle. Deputy Owen Beattie was the investigating officer.

On July 9, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Cooper Road in Whitefield involving Tyler F. Dumas, of Whitefield, and a horse-and-buggy. Dumas was operating a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado south on Cooper Road when a horse-drawn buggy that was waiting to turn into a driveway started to cross the road and collided with Dumas. Deputy Ryan was the investigating officer.

On July 10, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Henry M. Martin, of Boothbay Harbor. Martin was operating a 2007 Ford F150 south on Wiscasset Road when he went off the road, through the town office parking lot, then onto Corey Lane, stopping in the parking lot of the Boothbay Regional Ambulance Station. Deputy Beattie was the investigating officer.

On July 13, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Michael W. Roberts, 51, of Searsmont, and Leiden Nicolas Van Abshoven, 17, of Savannah, Ga. Roberts was operating his 2020 Ford Transit truck southbound when he reached down for a piece of his lunch and took his eyes off the road. It was then when he veered off the road to the right and he stated when he looked up, he was heading for a work truck, which was on the shoulder of Route 1. He attempted to swerve to the right to avoid the work truck and northbound traffic and he swerved into the intersection of Sheepscot Road and Route 1 and struck Van Abshoven’s 2021 Volvo XC90. Deputy Ethan Burns was the investigating officer.

On July 16, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Philip M. Walter, 64, of Cape Elizabeth, and Jaime F. Shaw, 44, of Freeport. Shaw was operating her 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan southbound when she slowed down to let a car turn onto Route 1 from Eddy Road. Walter was traveling behind Shaw in his 2011 Toyota Sienna and when Ms. Shaw slowed down, he rear-ended her vehicle. Deputy Beattie was the investigating officer.

On July 17, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving John D. Wright, 45, of The Woodlands, Texas. Wright’s unoccupied 2018 Ford was parked in the parking lot at Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park and an unknown vehicle was parked to the right of his vehicle. When the unknown vehicle left the parking lot, they scraped down the driver’s side of Wright’s vehicle and left the scene, without reporting damage or leaving information for Wright. Deputy Beattie was the investigating officer.

