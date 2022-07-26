Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 249 calls for service for the period of July 19-26. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,064 calls for service.

Arrests

July 19, Seth Lavoie, 30, of Portland, was arrested on a Rockwood, N.H. Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear and was issued a summons from Lincoln County on a fugitive from justice charge, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.

July 19, Joseph D. Roy, 35, of Waldoboro, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Beech Lane, Whitefield, by Deputy Samuel Alexander.

July 19, Brianna M. Harger, 41, of Whitefield, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Beech Lane, Whitefield, by Deputy Ethan Burns.

July 19, Melinda S. Schooley, 38, of Wiscasset, was arrested for tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, on Fowle Hill Road, Wiscasset, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.

July 20, Wesley B. Arnold, 27, of Dresden, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Carriage Court, Dresden, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.

July 23, Kody N. Wallace, 29, of Nobleboro, was arrested for operating under the influence (drugs or combo) – no test; attaching false plates and operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Village Street, Jefferson, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

Summons

July 24, Ayele Vassell, 22, of Lewiston, was issued a summons for operating with a suspended registration, on Gardiner Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Alexander.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On July 19, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Middle Road in Dresden involving Russell C. Howard, 59, of Germantown, Tenn. Howard was operating his 2021 Ford van north when a deer entered the roadway and was struck, causing disabling damage to his vehicle. Deputy Doyle was the investigating officer.

On July 21, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Back River Road in Boothbay involving Daniel G. Blanchard, 81, of Mechanic Falls. Blanchard, the only occupant of the vehicle, was operating a 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sentra tour bus and was trying to turn right onto Back River Road, off of Knickerbocker Road, when his rear tires got stuck in a ditch. Deputy Owen Beattie was the investigating officer.

On July 21, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Barters Island Road in Boothbay involving Brooke E. Erwin, 41, of Boothbay. Erwin was operating her 2021 Hyundai Tucson westbound when a deer entered the roadway from the right side and was struck. Deputy Jonathan Colby was the investigating officer.

On July 21, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Devine Road in Whitefield involving Daniel W. Mansir, 23, of Gardiner. Mansir was operating his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado southbound when he lost control, went off the road on the left and traveled through a fence before hitting a post. His vehicle then became entangled in the wire fence, pulling up posts and wiring, before coming to final rest approximately 300 feet from where he went off the road. Deputy Ryan was the investigating officer.

On July 23, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Waldoboro Road in Bremen involving Ronald J. Betts, 68, of Bristol. Betts was operating his 1994 Yamaha Virago motorcycle southbound when he took a corner too fast, causing his motorcycle to go off the road on the right and onto the shoulder. He then lost control and laid his motorcycle down. Deputy Alexander was the investigating officer.

On July 23, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Mills Road at the Whitefield Superette in Whitefield involving Kathy E. Dauphin, 68, of Whitefield and Caitlyn M. Butler, 33, of Bristol. Butler started from a parked position, backing up to turn around in her 1995 Chevrolet 2500, when she backed into Ms. Dauphin’s unoccupied parked 1987 Ford Thunderbird. Deputy Beattie was the investigating officer.

On July 23, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Middle Road in Dresden involving Sean P. Bernier, 27, of Topsham and Barry L. Remillard, 65, of Hebron. Remillard was operating his 2016 GMC Terrain northbound when he stated he went to put out a cigarette and drifted over the centerline, striking his driver’s side mirror with Bernier’s 2017 Ford Escape driver’s side mirror, who was operating his vehicle southbound. Deputy Beattie was the investigating officer.

