Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 284 calls for service for the period of Aug. 2-9. LCSO has responded to 6595 calls for service so far this year.

Recent summonses

Aug. 2, Joshua M. Shirey, 39, of Dresden was issued a summons for operating vehicle without a license, on Ocean Point Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.

Aug. 5, Ryan M. Hoffman, 21, of Newcastle was issued a summons for cultivating marijuana, on Wawenock Road, Edgecomb, by Sgt. Ronald Rollins.

Aug. 8, Wyatt L. Oakes, 19, of Boothbay was issued a summons for cultivating marijuana, on Wawenock Road, Edgecomb, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.

Recent arrests

Aug. 4, Mark C. Flynn, 64, of New York City, N.Y. was arrested for domestic violence criminal threatening and criminal mischief, on Files Way, Bristol, by Deputy Caleb Poirier, who was assisted by Deputy Matthew Ryan.

Aug. 7, Jill T. Harrison, 56, of South Bristol was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Route 129, South Bristol, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

Recent accidents

On Aug. 3, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Tyler R. Widdecomb, 33, of Waldoboro; Kathleen Gross, 71, of Washington and Robert Webber, 52, of Wiscasset. Widdecomb was operating his 2012 Nissan Altima southbound behind Gross’ 2016 Subaru Outback, who was behind Webber’s 2019 Nissan Versa. There was heavy traffic and Widdecomb’s foot slipped off the brake causing him to rear-end Gross’ vehicle, which was pushed into Webber’s vehicle. Deputy Ethan Burns was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 5, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Kathleen Hartley, 66, of Boothbay Harbor and Brandon E. Simmons, 37, of Bremen. Hartley was operating her 2012 Ford Focus southbound behind Simmons’ 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, who was also traveling southbound, when she rear-ended Simmons’ vehicle. Hartley stated she was looking in her rear view mirror and became distracted when she struck his vehicle, causing heavy front-end damage to her vehicle and minor damage to Simmons’ bumper. Deputy Samuel Alexander was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 5, an accident occurred on Vigue Road in Whitefield involving Sarah V. Collins, 20, of Hampstead, N.H. Collins was operating her 2017 Kia Optima eastbound when she became distracted by her cat and drove off the roadway on the right side. She then traveled on the side of the road, through the grass and over a dirt rise in the ground, while trying to brake and finally stopped when her vehicle lodged against a utility pole. Deputy Ethan Burns was the investigating officer.

