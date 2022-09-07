Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 435 calls for service for the period of Aug. 23 to Sept. 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,544 calls for service.

Arrests

Aug. 23, Jacob D. Kaler, 43, of Boothbay Harbor, operating after suspension and Kennebec County warrant for failure to appear, on Boothbay Road, Edgecomb, by Deputy Samuel Alexander.

Aug. 23, Austin Smith, 25, of Newcastle, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, on West Hamlet Road, Newcastle, by Lt. Brendan Kane, who was assisted by Chief Deputy Rand Maker and Deputy Jeffrey Rogers.

Aug. 23, Tina M. Pepin, 30, of Dresden, domestic violence assault, on Indian Road, Dresden, by Deputy Alexander.

Aug. 23, John P. Lawson, 29, of Damariscotta, Lincoln County warrant for domestic violence assault (priors) and criminal mischief, on Bristol Road, Damariscotta, by Sgt. Matthew Day.

Aug. 24, Cote McClure, 29, of Friendship, Knox County warrant for failure to appear, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Deputy Alexander.

Aug. 27, Joshua Jones, 35, of Jefferson, domestic violence aggravated assault and violating condition of release, on North Mountain Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

Aug. 28, John P. Brice, 44, of Palm Beach Garden, Fla., operating under the influence, on Builders Square, Boothbay, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

Aug. 30, Dylon McNeil, 30, of Jefferson, domestic violence assault, on Rockland Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Alexander.

Aug. 30, Angela Webster, 46, of Bristol, Damariscotta Police Department warrant for failure to appear (unpaid restitution), on Pemaquid Villas Road, Bristol, by Deputy Alexander.

Aug. 31, Paul A. Specyalski, 47, of Boothbay, violation of a protective order and terrorizing, on Peaslee Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Winslow, as a result of Deputy Owen Beattie’s investigation.

Sept. 4, Earl T. Libby, 34, of Newcastle, operating under the influence and violating condition of release, on Main Street, Newcastle, by Deputy Winslow.

Summons

Aug. 25, Brent A. Fogg, 50, of Bristol, operating under the influence, on State Route 32, Bristol, by Deputy Colby, on behalf of an investigation by Sgt. Jared Mitkus of a motor-vehicle crash that occurred in April 2022.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Aug. 23, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Mills Road in Newcastle involving Andris Peterson, 74, of Merion Station, Pa. Peterson was operating his 2010 Honda Accord northbound when a deer crossed the road in front of him and was struck, causing damage to the front passenger corner of his vehicle. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 28, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Botanical Gardens Road in Boothbay involving Dalton R. Brauer, 28, of Trevett, and Julie Shannon Chase, 33, of Columbus, Ohio. Chase was stationary in her 2011 Ford Fiesta, waiting to turn left into the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens when Brauer rear-ended her in her 2022 Toyota. Deputy Alexander was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 28, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Bruce D. Ruzzoli, 58, of Norridgewock. Ruzzoli was operating his 2012 Volkswagen Jetta southbound when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Kasey Doyle was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 4, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Stephen A. Celona, 82, of Henderson, Nev. Celona was operating his 2022 Dodge Charger southbound when he crossed the centerline and drove into the northbound lane. He then went off the roadway on the left, drove into a steep embankment, traveled across the embankment, and hit multiple rocks. His vehicle then went up the embankment hill, where he became airborne over Blackberry Ledge Lane, flipped over in the air, and landed across Blueberry Ledge Lane on his roof. Deputy Beattie was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 5, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Main Road on Westport Island involving Michelle R. French, 57, of Westport Island. French was operating her 2020 Dodge 1500 southbound when a deer crossed the roadway and was struck, causing damage to the passenger side headlight and plastic bumper surrounding it. Deputy Poirier was the investigating officer.

