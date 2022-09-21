Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 167 calls for service for the period of Sept. 13-20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,912 calls for service.

Arrests

Sept. 14, Django E. Pignatello, 24, Whitefield, domestic violence assault, on Main Street, Whitefield, by Deputy Kasey Doyle, who was assisted by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

Sept. 15, Russell A. Davidson, 55, Bath, operating under the influence, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Sgt. Matthew Day.

Sept. 16, Jacob R. Overlock, 21, Warren, operating under the influence and operating after suspension, on Augusta Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

Sept. 16, Thomas P. Montuori, 42, Bristol, violation of protective order, assault, and criminal trespass, on Bristol Mews Road, Bristol, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

Sept. 16, Lora L. Rinow, 57, Edgecomb, domestic violence assault, on Cunningham Road, Edgecomb, by Deputy Colby.

Sept. 17, Andrew M. Sloat, 35, Boothbay, turned himself in on a Kennebec County warrant for failure to appear on a Class E theft by unauthorized use or transfer charge, to Sgt. Kevin Dennison, at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wiscasset.

Sept. 17, Joshua D. Harwood, 43, Georgetown, Cumberland County warrant for violation of bail, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Deputy Owen Beattie.

Sept. 18, Joshua W. Miller, 39, Boothbay Harbor, operating under the influence, on Ryder Trail, Boothbay, by Deputy Doyle.

Sept. 18, Kristina M. Donahue, 42, of Damariscotta, operating while license is suspended or revoked and violating condition of release, on West Hamlet Road, Newcastle, by Deputy Samuel Alexander.

Summonses

Sept. 14, Edward J. Fox, 34, Damariscotta, operating while license is suspended or revoked (prior), on Route 1, Nobleboro, by Deputy Winslow.

Sept. 15, Adam Farnham, 31, Boothbay, operating while license is suspended or revoked and violating condition of release, on Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Beattie.

Sept. 19, Harley M. Richards, 28, Waldoboro, assault, on Sawdust Hill Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Beattie.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Sept. 14, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Mills Road in Whitefield involving Kiersten L. Burton, 34, of Whitefield. Burton was operating her 2017 Toyota RAV4 northbound when a deer crossed the road in front of her and was struck, causing significant damage to the front driver’s corner and fender of her vehicle. Deputy Poirier was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 15, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Common Drive in Boothbay involving Susan N. Keller, 89, of New Providence, N.J., and Karen K. Landry, 62, of Boothbay. Keller had parked her 1992 Ford Explorer in a parking lot, off of Common Drive, when she starting backing out of the parking lot to drive south. When she was backing up, she collided into the driver’s side of Landry’s 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was traveling northbound on Common Drive. Deputy Beattie was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 19, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Academy Hill in Newcastle involving Garrett B. Howard, 17, of Nobleboro, and Shawna M. Kurr, 43, of Boothbay Harbor. Kurr’s 2016 Audi Q5 was in a parking space and she was waiting to enter traffic to leave the parking space. Howard was in the lane of traffic in his 2017 Toyota Tacoma and began to move and Kurr began to move forward. Howard stopped due to traffic and Kurr did not see him begin to stop and as a result, she sideswiped his rear passenger side quarter panel. Deputy Alexander was the investigating officer.

