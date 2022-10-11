Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Oct. 4-11. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,556 calls for service.

Arrests

Oct. 8, Erik Hoagland, 39, Edgecomb, Lincoln County warrant for failure to appear, on a domestic violence charge, on Eddy Road, Edgecomb, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.

Oct. 9, Michael J. Kenopensky, 46, Dresden, domestic assault, on Cedar Grove Road, Dresden, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

Summonses

Sept. 29, Jennifer M. Libby, 44, Damariscotta, digging for shellfish without license, on Heath Road, Bremen, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.

Oct. 5, Timothy J. Lawler, 60, Jefferson, allowing dog at large, on Charlie O Way, Jefferson, by Animal Control Office Allen Oliver.

Oct. 8, Gregory S. Prior, 51, Thomaston, violating municipal shellfish ordinance, on Hog Island, Bremen, by Sgt. Dennison.

Oct. 9, Matthew S. Riendeau, 22, Colebrook, N.H., operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Main Street, Whitefield, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

Oct. 9, Darick O. Frith, 38, Windsor, summons for motor-vehicle speeding (30-plus mph over speed limit) and violating condition of release, on Route 17, Whitefield, by Deputy Winslow.

Oct. 10, Harrison L. Blake, 18, Pittston, criminal mischief, on Townhouse Road, Whitefield, by Deputy Winslow.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Oct. 5, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Barbara J. House, 68, of Boothbay, and Patrick D. Conlin, 20, of Boothbay. House had stopped her 2018 Toyota Highlander to drop off a passenger at Dunkin Donuts. Conlin was backing his 2005 Toyota Camry from a parking space when he backed into House’s vehicle. Sgt. Dennison was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 7, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Cedar Grove Road in Dresden involving Lynda J. Ghiglio, 61, of Pittston. Ghiglio was operating her 2008 Saab 9-3 westbound when she observed a deer enter the roadway from the westbound ditch and strike her vehicle. Sgt. Dennison was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 10, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Mill Road in Edgecomb involving Garrett B. Howard, 17, of Nobleboro. Howard was operating his 2017 Toyota Tacoma eastbound when he entered a corner and lost control of his vehicle. As a result, his vehicle crossed the centerline, entered the westbound ditch and struck a tree. His vehicle then continued into an area of ledge in the ditch, struck the ledge, and reentered the roadway. Sgt. Dennison was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 10, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Eddy Road in Edgecomb involving Cory A. McCollett, 35, of Bowdoin, and Scott A. Cleaves, 60, of Waldoboro. McCollett was operating his 2018 Toyota RAV4 on Eddy Road and was making a left turn onto Route 1, when he did not see Cleaves, who was operating his 2006 Ford Ranger northbound on Route 1. As a result, McCollett failed to yield the right of way, causing a collision with Cleaves’ vehicle. Sgt. Jared Mitkus was the investigating officer.

