Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 196 calls for service for the period of Oct. 18-25. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,964 calls for service.

Arrests

Oct. 20, Steven E. Case, 58, Lewiston, violating condition of release, on Gardiner Road, Jefferson.

Oct. 20, Frederick P. Akusis, 32, Plympton, Mass., violation of protection order, on Route 1, Newcastle.

Oct. 21, Anthony A. Hines, 30, Belfast, two warrants, one out of Kennebec District Court for failure to appear and one out of Penobscot District Court for failure to appear, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset.

Oct. 21, Frederick P. Akusis, 32, Plympton, Mass., Rhode Island Superior Court warrant for fugitive from justice charges, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset.

Oct. 22, Jason R. Schlander, 40, Damariscotta, violation of protection order, on Willow Way, Jefferson.

Oct. 23, Deborah L. Daniels, 55, Dresden, operating under the influence, on Cedar Grove Road, Dresden.

Oct. 24, William K. Seabron, 31, Whitefield, Rockingham County New Hampshire warrant for failure to appear in court, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset.

Summons

Oct. 25, Roy A. Benner, 67, Bristol, operating under the influence, for a crash occurred in August, on Biscay Road, Bremen.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Oct. 18, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 32 involving Daniel D. MacCready, 32, of South Bristol. MacCready was operating his 2008 Chevrolet Silverado northbound when a deer crossed the road in front of him and was struck, causing damage to the front and driver’s side headlight area. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 18, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on North Newcastle Road in Newcastle involving Ross A. Norton, 63, of Westport. Norton was operating his 2015 Western Star truck southbound when he stated a vehicle traveling northbound was driving on the centerline (no markings). Norton he moved over, his vehicle got on the soft shoulder and he could not get back onto the roadway, causing his vehicle to continue into the ditch and roll over on its side. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 19, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Patricktown Road in Somerville involving Raymond A. Pianka, 54, of Palermo. Pianka was operating his 2018 Subaru Outback southbound when a deer entered the roadway and struck his vehicle, causing reportable damage to the front of his vehicle, along with full airbag deployment. Deputy Scott Solorzano was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 22, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Erik Ward, 38, of Boothbay. Ward was operating his 2005 Pontiac Vibe northbound when a deer entered the roadway and he swerved to avoid hitting the deer. As a result, his vehicle went off the roadway on the left, went into a ditch, where he reentered the roadway and pulled into a nearby parking lot. Deputy Jerold Winslow was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 22, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 27 in Edgecomb involving Henry J. Hurford, III, 46, of West Boothbay Harbor. Hurford was operating his 2014 Nissan QMI southbound when a deer crossed the roadway and was struck. Deputy Kasey Doyle was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 23, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Waldoboro Road in Bremen involving Mary K. Forde, 77, of Bremen. Forde was operating her 2007 Subaru Forester northbound when she lost control of her vehicle and crossed the centerline. Forde then over corrected and ran off the roadway, where she entered the northbound ditch and went airborne. Her vehicle then struck a birch tree on the rear passenger side of her vehicle and continued into an oak tree. Sgt. Kevin Dennison was the investigating officer.

