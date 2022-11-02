Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 210 calls for service for the period of Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,174 calls for service.

Arrests

Oct. 29, William C. Churchill, Jr., 57, Somerville, operating after habitual offender revocation – prior; attaching false plates, and violating condition of release, Main Street, Whitefield.

Oct. 30, Mackenzie P. McPhee, 29, Newcastle, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening with weapon, and domestic violence reckless conduct with a firearm, East Old County Road, Newcastle.

Oct. 30, Evan E. Esancy, 26, Richmond, domestic violence assault, Calls Hill Road, Dresden.

Summonses

Oct. 25, Kathleen A. Simmons, 53, Waldoboro, driving to endanger, Route 1, Newcastle.

Oct. 27, 17-year-old male juvenile, Somerville, juvenile summons for possession of marijuana, Somerville.

Oct. 30, 15-year-old male juvenile, South Bristol, juvenile summons for criminal trespass, South Bristol.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Oct. 28, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Joann C. Finn, 80, of Bath. Finn was operating her 2014 Subaru westbound when a deer came from the left side of the road and collided into the driver’s side front-quarter panel. Deputy Owen Beattie was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 28, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Hendricks Hill Road on Southport involving Madison H. Gaudette, 22, of Southport. Gaudette was operating her 2019 Subaru Legacy southbound when a deer entered the roadway from the right side and was struck. Deputy Jonathan Colby was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 28, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Harrington Road in South Bristol involving Adam Gamage, 47, of South Bristol. Gamage was operating his 2021 Dodge Ram westbound when a deer entered the roadway and collided with his vehicle. Deputy Jerold Winslow was the investigating officer.

