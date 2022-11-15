Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 160 calls for service for the period of Nov. 8-15. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,503 calls for service.

Arrests

Nov. 2, Joshua R. Lund, 34, Whitefield, Kennebec County warrant for failure to appear on charges of aggravated assault; aggravated criminal mischief; assault, and violating condition of release, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset.

Nov. 9, Timothy L. Harrington, 53, Edgecomb, violation of a protection order, on River Run, Edgecomb.

Summonses

Nov. 7, William R. Poulin, 37, Somerville, allowing dog to be at large, on Valley Road, Somerville.

Nov. 9, Jennifer R. Sirois, 29, Somerville, allowing dog to be at large, on Valley Road, Somerville.

Nov. 10, Andrew M. Sloat, 35, Boothbay, violating condition of release and leaving the scene of motor-vehicle crash, on Adams Pond Road, Boothbay.

Nov. 14, Chase Higgins, 23, Hartland, violating condition of release and failing to obtain driver’s license, on Mills Road, Whitefield.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Nov. 8, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Boothbay Road in Edgecomb involving Daniel H. Boardman, 42, of York. Boardman was operating his 2014 Toyota Tacoma northbound when a deer came across the roadway from the left side and struck the vehicle. Deputy Samuel Alexander was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 8, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on North Newcastle Road in Newcastle involving Robert E. Sommers, Jr., 72, of Jefferson. Sommers was operating his 2014 Toyota Highlander northbound when he stated he swerved to avoid an animal. As a result, his vehicle went off the roadway and struck a culvert, causing heavy front-end damage. Deputy Alexander was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 8, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Augusta Road in Whitefield involving Lyn R. Hall, 45, of Waldoboro. Hall was operating her 2010 Chevrolet Equinox eastbound when a deer ran across the roadway from the left side and was struck, causing damage to the front passenger corner of her vehicle. Deputy Alexander was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 10, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Middle Road in Dresden involving John W. Peper, 28, of Dresden. Peper was operating his 2021 GMC Sierra southbound when a deer came from the left side of the roadway and was struck. Deputy Owen Beattie was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 10, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on South Clary Road in Jefferson involving Lisa Marie Gallegos, 48, of Jefferson. Gallegos was operating her 2013 Toyota northbound when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Jonathan Colby was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 10, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Rockland Road in Jefferson involving Jacob L. McInnis, 38, of Alna. McInnis was operating his 2014 Dodge 1500 eastbound when a deer ran into the passenger side of his vehicle. Deputy Colby was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 11, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Linda S. Robbins, 62, of Waldoboro. Robbins was operating her 2007 Subaru Forester northbound and a deer came out from the left side of the roadway and was struck. Deputy Beattie was the investigating officer.

