Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 482 calls for service for the period of March 14-28. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 2,373 calls for service.

Arrests

March 14, Zachery A. Adams, 31, Nobleboro, possessing sexually explicit material of minor under 12; falsifying physical evidence and violating condition of release, on Center Street, Nobleboro

March 16, Jeremy R. Prior, 46, Bremen, domestic violence criminal mischief, on Town Landing Road, Bremen

March 16, Katherine A. Lizotte, 37, Newcastle, operating under the influence – no test, on West Hamlet Road, Newcastle

March 18, Waite C. Weeks, 74, Jefferson, operating under the influence, on Sheepscot Road, Newcastle

March 22, Robert Herbold, 23, Nobleboro, domestic violence criminal threatening, on Cushman Road, Nobleboro

March 25, Kiara E. Weber, 33, South Bristol, operating under the influence, on Route 1, Nobleboro

March 25, Christopher S. Ashton, 32, Wiscasset, two Wiscasset Police Department warrants for criminal threatening and violating condition of release, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset

March 26, Billy W. Curtis, 34, Bremen, domestic violence assault, on Waldoboro Road, Bremen

Summonses

March 16, Monique M. Kandra, 63, Bangor, operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Main Street, Wiscasset

March 19, Corey Cookson, 41, Damariscotta, operating after suspension and violating condition of release, on Main Street, Damariscotta

March 20, Benjamin Clifford, 28, Boothbay Harbor, failure to register vehicle, on Townsend Avenue, Boothbay Harbor

March 23, Joseph Johnson, 20, Nobleboro, failure to submit to fingerprinting, on Pine Ridge Drive, Nobleboro

March 25, Louis R Gallegos III, 49, Jefferson, operating after suspension, on Academy Hill, Newcastle

March 25, Kyle D. Austin, 23, Damariscotta, violating condition of release and operating after suspension, on Route 1, Nobleboro

March 26, Cody J. Wyman, 26, Gardiner, operating with a suspended registration, on Wiscasset Road, Boothbay

Motor-vehicle crashes

On March 14, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 129 involving Benjamin A. Popken, 40, of South Bristol. Popken was operating his 2010 Subaru Outback southbound when he lost control of his vehicle and traveled off the roadway to the right. As a result, he struck a culvert, causing his vehicle to be stuck upon it. Sgt. Matthew Day was the investigating officer.

On March 14, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Atlantic Avenue in Boothbay Harbor involving Joshua B. Seiders, 42, of Wiscasset. Seiders was operating his 2022 GMC 3500 southbound en route to plow a driveway when a tree fell on top of the cab of his vehicle. Deputy Joseph Booth was the investigating officer.

On March 16, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Michael J. Cusumano, 20, of Boothbay Harbor. Cusumano was operating his 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer northbound when he stated he hit a patch of ice, causing him to lose control and slide across the road, hit a light pole, then travel off the road and roll over. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers was the investigating officer.

On March 16, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Jones Road in Somerville involving Bobbie Jo L. Bryant, 39, of Somerville, and James S. McGowan, 63, of Jefferson. Bryant was operating her 2008 Toyota Tundra northbound when her driver’s side mirror struck the driver’s side mirror of McGowan’s 2022 Ford F-150, which was headed southbound. Deputy Ethan Burns was the investigating officer.

On March 18, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Sheepscot Road in Newcastle involving Waite C. Weeks, 74, of Bristol. Weeks was operating his 2010 Honda Civic westbound when he crossed the centerline and left the roadway on the left side. His vehicle then struck several trees before coming to rest. Sgt. Scott Hayden was the investigating officer.

On March 21, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Bunker Hill Road in Jefferson involving Maia K. Hall, 17, of Jefferson. Hall was operating her 2015 Nissan Altima southbound when a deer ran out and struck the back driver’s side door, causing damage to the door. Deputy Rogers was the investigating officer.

On March 21, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on West Street in Boothbay Harbor involving Elizabeth Frizzell, 56, of Boothbay Harbor. Frizzell was operating her 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound when she attempted to avoid a cat that ran across the roadway. As a result, she struck the fire hydrant protective bollards in front of the hydrants, causing extensive damage to the passenger front corner. Deputy Scott Solorzano was the investigating officer.

