Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 188 calls for service for the period of April 18-25. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 3,179 calls for service.

Arrests

April 18, Patrick A. Thayer, 55, Whitefield, domestic violence criminal threatening, on Petticoat Acres Lane, Whitefield

April 21, Thomas E. Chase, 55, Edgecomb, threatening display of weapon, on Cross Point Road, Edgecomb

Summonses

April 19, Andrew R. Holmes, 30, Somerville, allowing dog to be at large, on Jones Road, Somerville

April 21, a 17-year-old male juvenile from Portland, operating vehicle without a license, on Route 1, Newcastle

April 23, Robert R. Gagnon, 31, Jefferson, operating vehicle without a license, on Mills Road, Whitefield

April 23, a 17-year-old male juvenile from Nobleboro, failing to stop for an officer; eluding an officer; driving to endanger; and motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, from an incident that occurred on April 23

Motor-vehicle crashes

On April 21, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Bunker Hill Road in Jefferson involving Allison P. Bennett, 18, of Jefferson. Bennett was operating her 2010 Jeep Wrangler northbound when she collided with a deer that came from the right side of the roadway. Deputy Owen Beattie was the investigating officer.

On April 22, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Ocean Point Road in Boothbay Harbor involving Yvonne E. Simpson, 63, of Wiscasset. Simpson was operating her 2022 Toyota Corolla eastbound, in the area of Bradley Road, when a deer crossed in front of her and was struck, causing damage to the front passenger corner of her vehicle. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

On April 23, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Bunker Hill Road in Newcastle involving Margaret O. Baisley, 63, of Jefferson. Baisley was operating her 2020 Honda CR-V southbound when she crested a hill and encountered a cow in the roadway. Baisley was unable to avoid striking the cow, causing damage to the front end of her vehicle. Deputy Poirier was the investigating officer.

