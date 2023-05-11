Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 270 calls for service for the period of May 2-9. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 3,699 calls for service.

Arrests

May 5, Jason Wellman, 35, Bremen, OUI, on Upper East Pond Road, Nobleboro

May 6, James A. Normington, 57, Chelmsford, OUI, on Ocean Point Road, Boothbay Harbor

May 6, Theodore Cocco, 58, Waldoboro, OUI, on Route 1, Newcastle

May 6, Edward G. Brooks, 49, Waldoboro, OUI, on Route 1, Damariscotta

May 7, Jaclyn Beaton, 38, Bath, violating condition of release, on Foster Road, Bristol

May 8, Shale L. Maynard, 33, Jefferson, domestic violence assault; criminal mischief; failing to stop for an officer; and operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Upper East Pond Road, Nobleboro

Summonses

May 2, Gregory J. Marancik, 48, Jefferson, operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Waldoboro Road, Jefferson

May 5, a 15-year-old male juvenile, from Dresden, juvenile summons for assault

Motor-vehicle crash

On May 2, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 1 in Nobleboro involving Wei C. Cen, 51, of Rockport. Cen was operating his 2021 Subaru Crosstrek northbound when he struck a deer that came from the right side of the road, by Back Meadow Road, causing his steering wheel airbag to be deployed. Deputy Owen Beattie was the investigating officer.

