Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 217 calls for service for the period of May 9-16. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 3,916 calls for service.

Arrests

May 12, Nicholas C. Robbins, 31, Nobleboro, Lincoln County warrant for failure to appear on an operating under the influence charge, Western Avenue, Boothbay Harbor.

May 13, Warner R. Hinkley, 51, Boothbay, domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct, Pine View Ridge Road, Boothbay.

May 13, Edward J. Fox, 34, Damariscotta, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs – fentanyl, violating condition of release, U.S. Route 1, Nobleboro.

May 13, Daniel D. Chubbuck, 30, Edgecomb, OUI, Beath Road, Boothbay.

Summons

May 9, a 15-year-old female juvenile from Bristol was issued a juvenile summons for criminal mischief.

Motor-vehicle crash

On May 9, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Cameron L. Kunesh, 45, of Warren and Paul Hodgson, 61, of Camden. Kunesh was operating her 2022 Volvo XC60 northbound behind Hodgson’s northbound 2016 Subaru Crosstrek, when an unknown third vehicle braked at the last second in front of both vehicles, causing both to slam on their brakes. As a result, Kunesh rear-ended Hodgson’s vehicle. Deputy Ethan Burns was the investigating officer.

On May 14, an accident occurred on River Road in Newcastle involving Alfred A. D’Andrea, 74, of Portland and Richard P. Barton, 74, of Limerick. Both vehicles were traveling northbound with D’Andrea traveling behind Barton’s vehicle. Barton slowed his 2013 Hyundai Accent, making a left turn into Dodge Point. D’Andrea failed to stop his 2014 Subaru Forester in time, rear-ending Barton’s vehicle. Reserve Deputy Michael Elwell was the investigating officer.

