Local Police Chiefs to Hold Virtual Town Hall April 8

The police chiefs and town managers of Damariscotta, Waldoboro, and Wiscasset will participate in a virtual town hall from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 8. All are invited to attend this event via Zoom.

Damariscotta Police Chief Jason Warlick, Waldoboro Police Chief John Lash, Wiscasset Police Chief Larry Hesseltine and their respective town managers will participate in the conversation along with Maine Chiefs of Police District Representative and Bath Chief of Police Michael Field. Facilitated by Noel C. March, director of the Maine Community Police Institute at University of Maine Augusta, this engagement session hopes to create a conduit for resident conversations with their police chiefs on topics important to the community.

For more information or to sign up for the event, email Maine Municipal Association State and Federal Relations Advocate Rebecca Graham at rgraham@memun.org or go to bit.ly/3wgNlx5.

