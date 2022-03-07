Miller School News

Pre-K and kindergarten registration now open

Pre-K information

A child must be 4 years old on or before Oct. 15, 2022 to be eligible to register for Pre-K. We have three Pre-K programs in our district: Miller School, Union Elementary School, and Warren Community School. Each Pre-K program is full when it reaches 32 students.

Priority will be given to students who live in our school district in the month of March. If we have openings, students from outside of RSU 40 will be considered for enrollment beginning April 1.

To register for Pre-K, go to msad40.org and look for the new student information link and complete the Pre-K registration form.

Filling out this form does not guarantee a spot in our Pre-K program. You will be contacted by your child’s school with a code to complete our registration process in our Infinite Campus System.

Kindergarten information

A child must be 5 years old on or before Oct. 15, 2022, to be eligible to register for kindergarten. If your child was already enrolled with the district for Pre-K, you do not need to do a new registration for enrollment for kindergarten.

To register for kindergarten go to msad40.org and look for the new student information link.

Medomak Youth Wrestling

Medomak Youth Wrestling started on Monday, March 7 and take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at the middle school. This program is open to RSU 40 boys and girls in Pre-K to grade 4. There is no cost to participate. Those in attendance are required to wear a mask at all times.

Please call or text Jed Harris at 542-4451 with any questions.

Medomak Valley Little League

Little League Registrations are now open! Please note the deadline for registration this year is Sunday, April 3. Please do not wait until the last minute!

Registrations for Little League baseball, softball and T-ball for Waldoboro and Friendship players will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Waldoboro Recreation Department until Saturday, April 2. There will be a signup night at Friendship Village School from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22. Another signup night will be held at the Waldoboro town office from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23.

Little League requires a parent or legal guardian present a state certified copy of the child’s birth certificate, and three proofs of residence (returning players are exempted unless address has changed). Registration is required even if the child played previously. The registration fee is $35. Scholarships are available upon request for those in need.

Eligibility birth dates are as follows:

T-ball baseball born between Sept. 1, 2009 and Aug. 31, 2018.

T-ball softball born between Jan. 1, 2009 and Dec. 31, 2017.

Divisions of play include T-ball (ages 4, 5, and 6; coed), Minor League Softball and Baseball (ages 6-11; coach and player pitch), Major League Softball and Baseball (ages 9-12). League-age 6-year-olds wishing to play in the Minor League division must have played at least one year of T-ball.

To be selected to a Major League Team, players ages 9-12 must attend a tryout/evaluation session. Players that played on the Wildcats, Panthers, Fillies, or Diamondbacks in 2021 need to register, but not tryout.

This year’s evaluations will be held at the Medomak Valley High School gymnasium on Saturday, April 2 – girls softball will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and boys baseball from 6:30 to 8 p.m. – and Sunday, April 3 – girls softball from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and boys baseball from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to coach and to help in the concession stand and with field maintenance.

For more information, call Marcus Benner at the Waldoboro Recreation Department at 832-5369 ext. 9.

Cub Scout News

Have you ever wondered about Cub Scouts or Boy Scouts? Talk to current scouts and see what we have planned for the rest of the year. Call Scoutmaster Bruce Bossow at 975-3479 or Cubmaster Jen Harvey at 832-6030.

Waldoboro Rec news

The Waldoboro Rec Ski/Snowboard club has begun and will continue every Friday throughout the remainder of the season.

The lift tickets will be $15 a piece and be good from 3 to 7 p.m. Rental equipment will be available for $15 as well. However, lessons will not be available for groups this 2022 season. If you are in need of lessons please contact the ski school directly.

Payments can be made to the Waldoboro Recreation Department in the form of cash or check. Lift tickets will be dispersed at the mountain from the club leader the day of.

The deadline to register will be the Tuesday before each trip. Registration and rental forms can be found at the Waldoboro town office or at waldobromaine.org. Any questions call Marcus at 832-5369 ext. 9.

