Nobleboro 18-Year-Old Critically Injured in Crash

A Nobleboro teenager was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash on Lower Cross Road late Tuesday, Dec. 8. Another Nobleboro teenager was driving, and police believe alcohol and speeding contributed to the crash.

Gage H. York, 18, of Nobleboro, was taken to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta, then to Maine Medical Center in Portland with critical injuries, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The driver, Riley M. Mercier, 19, of Nobleboro, and two other passengers, Courtney B. Gagnon, 18, of Newcastle, and Brian H. Lawrence, 18, of Nobleboro, were treated at Miles for non-life-threatening injuries.

Mercier was driving a 2004 Jeep Liberty west on Lower Cross Road, according to the sheriff’s office. He told police that, while cresting a hill, he saw a deer in the road. He swerved to avoid the deer and lost control of the vehicle, which went off the north side of the road, down an embankment, and into the woods, striking several trees.

The Lincoln County Communications Center received a report of the crash at about 11:45 p.m.

All four occupants of the vehicle were wearing seat belts and the SUV’s front air bags deployed.

Mercier faces a charge of class C aggravated operating under the influence with injury, a felony, according to the sheriff’s office. He will make his initial court appearance in Wiscasset on Feb. 11.

“The preliminary investigation indicates speed and alcohol were factors in this collision,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service, Nobleboro Fire Department, and Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services responded. The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the crash reconstruction.

Lower Cross Road was shut down until about 2:30 a.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

