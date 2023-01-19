Search Continues for Missing Boothbay Man

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies continue to search for a Boothbay man who was last seen working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Road on Jan. 2.

According to his roommate, Thomas P. Harris, 60, was last seen Monday evening. The roommate reported finding Harris’ truck running in the yard the morning of Jan. 3, but Harris was nowhere to be found, according to a press release from the LCSO. Harris’ cell phone was left at the residence.

Following up on a citizen’s tip, LCSO searched another area of interest in the Boothbay region on Sunday, Jan. 15 using drones. Nothing of significance was observed during these flights.

On Monday, Jan. 16, the Maine Wardens Service searched a quarry and two ponds near Thomas’ home with a submersible “rover.” These searches took about eight hours to complete. Nothing was found.

Harris has brown graying hair and blue eyes, is 5’10” and weighs 120 pounds, according to the press release. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, camouflage pants and work boots.

Anyone with information about Harris’ whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 882-7332 or email Deputy Jeff Rogers at jrogers@lincolnso.me or Chubbuck at rchubbuck@lincolnso.me.

People can also provide information regarding this event via LCSO’s anonymous tip line by texting the keyword LTIP and the information to 847411.

