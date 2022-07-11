Somerville Man Fatally Injured in Motorcycle Crash

A 47-year-old Somerville man was fatally injured late Saturday night, July 9, after the motorcycle he was operating left the Valley Road in Somerville and struck a small grove of trees.

According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation indicates Michael Hutchins was operating a 2002 Honda Shadow motorcycle southbound on the Valley Road at the time of the crash, which occurred approximately one mile south of the Route 17 intersection.

Hutchins, who was not wearing a helmet or protective clothing, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Speed and alcohol are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

The crash was reported to the Lincoln County Communications Center at 11:27 p.m. LCSO deputies were dispatched to the scene where they were assisted by the Somerville Fire Department and the Augusta Fire Department Ambulance Service.

The Valley Road was closed for approximately two hours during the investigation. Traffic was detoured to alternate routes by the Somerville Fire Department.

Anyone who witnessed the event is asked to contact the sheriff’s office by calling 882-7332, or email bkane@lincolnso.me.

