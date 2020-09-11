Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Three-Car Crash in Waldoboro Results in Felony Charge

at

The driver of a blue Hyundai sedan faces a felony charge of operating after suspension after causing a three-car crash on Route 1 in Waldoboro, Thursday, Sept. 10. (Alexander Violo photo)

The driver of a blue Hyundai sedan faces a felony charge of operating after suspension after causing a three-car crash on Route 1 in Waldoboro, Thursday, Sept. 10. (Alexander Violo photo)

A Waldoboro woman faces a felony charge of operating after suspension after causing a three-car crash on Route 1 in Waldoboro, Thursday, Sept. 10.

Officer D.J. Jones, of the Waldoboro Police Department, described the crash as a chain reaction.

Shannon Cochrane, 44, of Waldoboro, driving a blue Hyundai sedan north, rear-ended a white Mercedes-Benz E 350 sedan, which pushed the Mercedes into a black GMC SUV, according to Jones. The crash occurred in front of Maritime Farms, at 1767 Atlantic Highway.

Damage to a Mercedes-Benz E 350 sedan, the middle vehicle in a three-vehicle collision on Route 1 in Waldoboro, Thursday, Sept. 10. (Alexander Violo photo)

Damage to a Mercedes-Benz E 350 sedan, the middle vehicle in a three-vehicle collision on Route 1 in Waldoboro, Thursday, Sept. 10. (Alexander Violo photo)

Police summonsed Cochrane on a class C felony charge because it was a repeat offense, according to Jones. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other injuries.

The identities of the two other drivers were not available at the scene.

Both the Hyundai and Mercedes had to be removed by tow trucks, while the GMC was driven away.

Waldoboro firefighters remove debris from the scene of a three-vehicle collision on Route 1 in Waldoboro, Thursday, Sept. 10. (Alexander Violo photo)

Waldoboro firefighters remove debris from the scene of a three-vehicle collision on Route 1 in Waldoboro, Thursday, Sept. 10. (Alexander Violo photo)

Route 1 remained open after the collision, with cones directing traffic away from the gas station. The northbound lane of Route 1 was closed briefly as the two cars were removed.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched emergency services at 4:34 p.m. Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services, the Waldoboro Fire Department, and the Waldoboro Police Department responded.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^