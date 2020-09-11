Three-Car Crash in Waldoboro Results in Felony Charge

A Waldoboro woman faces a felony charge of operating after suspension after causing a three-car crash on Route 1 in Waldoboro, Thursday, Sept. 10.

Officer D.J. Jones, of the Waldoboro Police Department, described the crash as a chain reaction.

Shannon Cochrane, 44, of Waldoboro, driving a blue Hyundai sedan north, rear-ended a white Mercedes-Benz E 350 sedan, which pushed the Mercedes into a black GMC SUV, according to Jones. The crash occurred in front of Maritime Farms, at 1767 Atlantic Highway.

Police summonsed Cochrane on a class C felony charge because it was a repeat offense, according to Jones. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other injuries.

The identities of the two other drivers were not available at the scene.

Both the Hyundai and Mercedes had to be removed by tow trucks, while the GMC was driven away.

Route 1 remained open after the collision, with cones directing traffic away from the gas station. The northbound lane of Route 1 was closed briefly as the two cars were removed.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched emergency services at 4:34 p.m. Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services, the Waldoboro Fire Department, and the Waldoboro Police Department responded.

