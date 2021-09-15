Waldoboro Man Arrested After Crossbow Altercation

The Waldoboro Police Department arrested a 21-year-old male after a domestic incident involving a crossbow on Quarry Road the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Kai White, of Waldoboro, was arrested and taken into custody without injury after several hours of coordination, according to a press release from the Waldoboro Police Department. Charges will result from the incident.

White was transported to the hospital for an evaluation, according to the press release.

In addition to the Waldoboro Police Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police responded to the scene.

