Waldoboro Police Report

The Waldoboro Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Jan. 10-24:

Arrest

Anthony Bosworth, 29, Waldoboro, warrant, Jan. 23.

Summonses

Cole Eugley, 22, Damariscotta, failure to report a motor-vehicle accident, Jan. 11.

Glenn Lewis, 63, Waldoboro, failure to provide proof of insurance, uninspected motor vehicle, Jan. 12.

Jane Morgan, 53, Belfast, speeding, Jan. 12.

Wayne Thibodeau, 49, Cushing, uninspected motor vehicle, Jan. 12.

Officers responded to 346 calls for service.

