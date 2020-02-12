Advanced Search
Waldoboro Police Report

The Waldoboro Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Jan. 26 to Feb. 1:

Arrests

Amanda Ferguson, 29, Waldoboro, disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest/refusing to sign summons, Jan. 27.

Cindy Jadis, 29, Waldoboro, operating under the influence, Jan. 31.

Summonses

Phillip Griffin, 19, Waldoboro, expired registration, Jan. 27.

Evelyn Underwood, 23, Bath, operating after suspension, Jan. 31.

Investigations

Jan. 29: Officer Thomas Bartunek investigated a report of a theft of two guns.

Jan. 29: Officer William Labombarde investigated a report from Medomak Valley High School of a theft of $40 from a locker room.

Officers responded to 227 calls for service.

