Waldoboro Police Report

The Waldoboro Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Feb. 7-17:

Arrest

Todd Dodge, 46, Waldoboro, warrant, Feb. 17.

Summonses

Elvis Bowen, 21, Waldoboro, permitting unauthorized use, Feb. 16.

Paul Estes, 30, St. George, negotiating a worthless instrument, Feb. 16.

Isaac Knapp, 29, Newcastle, speeding, Feb. 17.

Minor, attaching false plates, illegal transportation by a minor, Feb. 16.

Brian Reed, 56, Friendship, failure to show proof of insurance, uninspected motor vehicle, Feb. 17.

Investigations

Feb. 7: Officer Jeffery Fuller investigated a report of criminal mischief to a garage.

Feb. 7: Officer Nathaniel Jack investigated a report of harassment by telephone.

Feb. 10: Officer Fuller investigated a report from Midcoast Herbal Solutions of damage to a security camera.

Feb. 14: Officer Fuller investigated a report from Moody’s Diner of a customer who left without paying their $57.20 bill.

Feb. 15: Officer Fuller investigated a report of a theft of an inspection sticker.

Officers responded to 330 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

