Waldoboro Police Report

The Waldoboro Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Feb. 7-17:
Arrest
Todd Dodge, 46, Waldoboro, warrant, Feb. 17.
Summonses
Elvis Bowen, 21, Waldoboro, permitting unauthorized use, Feb. 16.
Paul Estes, 30, St. George, negotiating a worthless instrument, Feb. 16.
Isaac Knapp, 29, Newcastle, speeding, Feb. 17.
Minor, attaching false plates, illegal transportation by a minor, Feb. 16.
Brian Reed, 56, Friendship, failure to show proof of insurance, uninspected motor vehicle, Feb. 17.
Investigations
Feb. 7: Officer Jeffery Fuller investigated a report of criminal mischief to a garage.
Feb. 7: Officer Nathaniel Jack investigated a report of harassment by telephone.
Feb. 10: Officer Fuller investigated a report from Midcoast Herbal Solutions of damage to a security camera.
Feb. 14: Officer Fuller investigated a report from Moody’s Diner of a customer who left without paying their $57.20 bill.
Feb. 15: Officer Fuller investigated a report of a theft of an inspection sticker.
Officers responded to 330 calls for service.