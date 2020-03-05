Waldoboro Police Report

The Waldoboro Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Feb. 20-28:

Arrests

Jeffery Blastow, 37, Waldoboro, operating under the influence, Feb. 25.

Christie Palmer, 32, Waldoboro, warrant, Feb. 20.

Anthony Scott, 37, Waldoboro, warrant, Feb. 28.

Jamie Thurman, 20, Waldoboro, warrant, Feb. 24.

Summonses

Lawrence Bredeau, 62, Nobleboro, improper passing of a motor vehicle, Feb. 25.

Nicki Harvey, 20, Waldoboro, failure to register a motor vehicle, operating after suspension, Feb. 26.

Tamara Headrick-Bell, 39, Glenburn, uninspected motor vehicle, Feb. 23.

Jacob Ingraham, 23, Jefferson, uninspected motor vehicle, Feb. 20.

Simon Tainter, 22, Waldoboro, criminal mischief, Feb. 20.

Sean Williams, 42, Waldoboro, attaching false plates, Feb. 23.

Investigations

Feb. 20: Officer Dwight Jones investigated a report from Central Tire of a theft of four wheels.

Feb. 22: Officer Jones investigated a report of a theft of a four-wheeler.

Feb. 25: Officer Thomas Bartunek investigated a report that a lot of screws were thrown in the complainant’s driveway.

Feb. 28: Officer Jeffery Fuller investigated a report of a theft of a temporary plate.

Officers responded to 352 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

