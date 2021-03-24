Waldoboro Police Seek Kidnapping Suspect

Waldoboro police are seeking a man charged with kidnapping, robbery, and aggravated assault in connection with an incident in Waldoboro last weekend. Two other people have been arrested on the same charges.

According to Waldoboro Police Chief John Lash, the man at large, Justin L. Richards, 31, of Cushing; along with Devin Davis, 34, of Waldoboro, and Alexiee McPhee, 28, of Cushing, allegedly held a Warren man against his will Friday and Saturday, March 19 and 20. Lash told the Courier-Gazette that the incident involved drugs.

Waldoboro police arrested Davis and McPhee on Tuesday, March 23. Richards is at large and police consider him armed and dangerous.

According to Lash, the victim had “apparent serious injuries to his face” warranting the aggravated assault charge.

The man’s family took him to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport, after which he was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Medical personnel contacted police.

In addition to the felony charges, all three also face a charge of obstructing the report of a crime or injury.

Richards faces additional charges of criminal threatening and violating a condition of release. McPhee also faces a charge of violating a condition of release.

Davis is free on $5,000 bail, while McPhee is being held because she is on probation.

Richards is thought to be in Knox County or Lincoln County. He was last seen driving a white 2005 GMC Envoy with Maine lobster plates 234 BEG, registered to McPhee.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is working with Waldoboro police to find Richards, who faces additional charges in Knox County.

