Waldoboro Witnesses Aid in Apprehension of Driver Involved in Hit-And-Run

A driver involved in a hit-and-run in Waldoboro was located with help from the public the afternoon of Saturday, July 17.

At approximately 4 p.m., officers from the Waldoboro Police Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Friendship Road and Pleasant Street in front of the Sproul Block Apartments.

Officer Jeffrey Fuller said upon arriving at the scene, he saw a 2013 Ford Fiesta in the middle of the street with significant front-end damage. The other vehicle involved, a 2013 maroon Honda Pilot, had left the scene prior to his arrival.

After speaking with the operator of the Ford, Victoria Crouse, 20, of Lewiston, as well as several witnesses, officers determined the Honda had left heading south on Friendship Road.

With the public’s assistance, Fuller and Sgt. Jamie Wilson were able to locate the Honda, operated by Jennifer Rosa, 42, of Woolwich, on Route 97 in Friendship. Rosa was issued three summonses for violations related to the accident, including driving with a suspended license, violating conditions of release, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, a class E offense. According to Fuller, the crash occurred when Rosa failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic.

The Waldoboro Fire Department and Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services both assisted at the scene. According to Fuller airbags deployed in both vehicles and both vehicles sustained damage and were towed by Hillside Collision Center, of Waldoboro.

The initial call came in at 3:59 p.m., and the scene was cleared at 5:50 p.m.

Fuller said Friendship Road was closed until approximately 4:20 p.m. Traffic was redirected up Pleasant Street.

The Waldoboro Police Department issued a statement on its Facebook page on Sunday, July 18 thanking the people that helped them locate the vehicle.

“Several people contacted our officers and this made it possible to locate the vehicle,” the post said. “There are a lot of times that without the public’s assistance we would not be able to conclude calls like these in a timely manner and sometimes not at all. We are very grateful to work in a community where the people help and support us the way that they do here.”

