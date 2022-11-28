Whitefield Pair Arrested, Charges Follow Alleged Criminal Threatening Incident

A 19-year-old Whitefield man has been charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it in the direction of two teenagers during an altercation at Maritime Farms in Jefferson last week.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Casey D’Orio was arrested after an investigation into the incident that allegedly occurred Wednesday, Nov. 23, at about 7:15 p.m. near the fuel pumps at the location of the former Peaselee’s Market on Route 32.

According to the LCSO, while at the fuel pumps, D’Orio got into a verbal altercation with two teenagers in the car behind him. LCSO alleges D’Orio admitted to first displaying the gun in his waistband and then pulling the gun out and pointing it in the direction of the teenaged boys.

On Friday, Nov. 25, LCSO executed a search warrant on D’Orio’s home on Beech Lane in Whitefield. As a result of the search warrant D’Orio and Rylie Cowette, 19, were arrested.

Cowette faces a separate, burglary charge.

This charge comes after an investigation into a break-in at the Whitefield Market during the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 12. During the break-in, approximately $400 in liquor, tobacco, cigars, and cigarettes were taken. The business also sustained approximately $800 in damage. Additional charges are expected.

Several items related to the burglary were seized during the search warrant. LCSO reports the firearm allegedly used in the incident and an additional firearm were seized during the search warrant.

Both subjects were taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset and later released on bail pending a later court appearance.

During the investigation, two members of the public came forward with helpful information leading to this arrest, according to the LCSO.

