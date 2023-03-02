The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for Feb. 1–15:
Arrests
Feb. 2, Barbara Cary, 64, Boothbay Harbor, operating under the influence (alcohol)
Feb. 3, Mackendra Chancellor, 24, Wiscasset, warrant
Feb. 7, Rusty Baltazar, 60, Bath, unlawful sexual touching
Feb. 7, Randee Jarrett, 39, Wiscasset, warrant
Summonses
Feb. 1, Christopher Lewis, 46, Walpole, failure to notify owner of property damage accident and leaving scene of motor-vehicle accident
Feb. 5, Jennifer Helstrom, 35, Wiscasset, operating after license suspension
Feb. 5, Alia Ebanks, 27, Wiscasset, operating after license suspension
Feb. 6, Alexander Skene, 68, Newcastle, operating after license suspension
Feb. 6, John Baird, 57, Alna, operating after license suspension
Feb. 7, Kyle Ramsay, 27, Gardiner, domestic violence terrorizing
Feb. 7, Desiree Bailey, 39, Wiscasset, tampering with witness, informant, juror, or victim
Feb. 9, Patrick Harko, 36, Farmingdale, operating vehicle with expired license and operating with suspended registration
Feb. 9, Anthony Bubar, 40, Hartland, operating after license suspension
Feb. 15, Paulette Carter, 55, Boothbay, assault
Motor-vehicle crashes
On Feb. 9, Officer Hunter Farrell responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Jared Littlefield, 35, of Bristol, was traveling northbound following the road. Lawreston Crute, 78, of Georgetown, was traveling southbound in the northbound lane and struck the vehicle of Littlefield. No injuries were reported.
On Feb. 15, Officer Farrell responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bath Road and Birch Point Road. Darius Goulette, 17, of Bath, was traveling northbound following the roadway. Lester Perry, 67, of Westport Island, was southbound making a left turn, causing Goulette to strike the vehicle. No injuries were reported.