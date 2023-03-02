The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for Feb. 1–15:

Arrests

Feb. 2, Barbara Cary, 64, Boothbay Harbor, operating under the influence (alcohol)

Feb. 3, Mackendra Chancellor, 24, Wiscasset, warrant

Feb. 7, Rusty Baltazar, 60, Bath, unlawful sexual touching

Feb. 7, Randee Jarrett, 39, Wiscasset, warrant

Summonses

Feb. 1, Christopher Lewis, 46, Walpole, failure to notify owner of property damage accident and leaving scene of motor-vehicle accident

Feb. 5, Jennifer Helstrom, 35, Wiscasset, operating after license suspension

Feb. 5, Alia Ebanks, 27, Wiscasset, operating after license suspension

Feb. 6, Alexander Skene, 68, Newcastle, operating after license suspension

Feb. 6, John Baird, 57, Alna, operating after license suspension

Feb. 7, Kyle Ramsay, 27, Gardiner, domestic violence terrorizing

Feb. 7, Desiree Bailey, 39, Wiscasset, tampering with witness, informant, juror, or victim

Feb. 9, Patrick Harko, 36, Farmingdale, operating vehicle with expired license and operating with suspended registration

Feb. 9, Anthony Bubar, 40, Hartland, operating after license suspension

Feb. 15, Paulette Carter, 55, Boothbay, assault

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Feb. 9, Officer Hunter Farrell responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Jared Littlefield, 35, of Bristol, was traveling northbound following the road. Lawreston Crute, 78, of Georgetown, was traveling southbound in the northbound lane and struck the vehicle of Littlefield. No injuries were reported.

On Feb. 15, Officer Farrell responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bath Road and Birch Point Road. Darius Goulette, 17, of Bath, was traveling northbound following the roadway. Lester Perry, 67, of Westport Island, was southbound making a left turn, causing Goulette to strike the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

