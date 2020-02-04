Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Jan. 16-31:
Arrests
Jesse Carmichael, 27, Wiscasset, fugitive from justice, Jan. 28.
Joseph Carriero, 53, Wiscasset, operate after habitual offender revocation, Jan. 16.
Taylor Delano, 19, Wiscasset, harassment by telephone, violating condition of release, Jan. 31.
Nathan Herald, 31, Damariscotta, operating under the influence (drugs), unlawful possession of schedule W drug, use of drug paraphernalia, Jan. 19.
Kara Overmiller, 26, Wiscasset, fugitive from justice, Jan. 29.
Summonses
Anthony Codega, 55, Pompano Beach, Fla., motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, Jan. 20.
Diana Delaney, 42, Wiscasset, harassment, Jan. 16.
Taylor Delano, 19, Wiscasset, inspection, Jan. 31.
Douglas Rines, 50, Wiscasset, failure to register vehicle, Jan. 22.
Sheena Smith, 33, Wiscasset, operating after suspension, Jan. 20.