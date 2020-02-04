Advanced Search
Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Jan. 16-31:

Arrests

Jesse Carmichael, 27, Wiscasset, fugitive from justice, Jan. 28.

Joseph Carriero, 53, Wiscasset, operate after habitual offender revocation, Jan. 16.

Taylor Delano, 19, Wiscasset, harassment by telephone, violating condition of release, Jan. 31.

Nathan Herald, 31, Damariscotta, operating under the influence (drugs), unlawful possession of schedule W drug, use of drug paraphernalia, Jan. 19.

Kara Overmiller, 26, Wiscasset, fugitive from justice, Jan. 29.

Summonses

Anthony Codega, 55, Pompano Beach, Fla., motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, Jan. 20.

Diana Delaney, 42, Wiscasset, harassment, Jan. 16.

Taylor Delano, 19, Wiscasset, inspection, Jan. 31.

Douglas Rines, 50, Wiscasset, failure to register vehicle, Jan. 22.

Sheena Smith, 33, Wiscasset, operating after suspension, Jan. 20.

